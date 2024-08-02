Bronny James, the Los Angeles Lakers’ 55th overall pick from this year’s NBA draft and the eldest son of LeBron James, was featured in the new NBA 2K25 trailer.

Bronny, LeBron James will become the first father-son duo in NBA history in the 2024-25 season

In July, Bronny signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers, reaching his rookie deal on the same day LeBron agreed to a two-year, $104 million extension with the team.

This guaranteed the first father-son duo in NBA history. Bronny, who turns 20 on Oct. 6, was featured connecting on ridiculous alley-oops with LeBron in the NBA 2K25 trailer.

Besides LeBron, other NBA superstars featured in the video include Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kyrie Irving. Fans cannot wait to play as the Jameses. A father and son teaming up might not ever happen again in NBA history.

Bronny James averaged 4.8 points at USC on 36.6% shooting from the floor and 26.7% shooting from 3-point range. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 19.3 minutes per game after undergoing a heart procedure last summer.

NBA 2K25 was first announced on July 10 and will be released on Sept. 6

LeBron James, who turns 40 on Dec. 30, will enter his 22nd NBA season in the fall. His new contract becomes a one-plus-one deal that allows him to reassess his future next summer.

The Lakers could not offer the 20-time All-Star a contract with more years because of a provision in the collective bargaining agreement called the “Over 38 Rule.”

NBA 2K25 was first announced on July 10 and is the first installment in the series that features cover art with both NBA and WNBA players on the same release. In fact, the All-Star Edition features Tatum and the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

According to the NBA 2K website, this will also be the first installment of the series where the PC edition will have all of the features of the home console editions. However, this excludes cross-play support and anti-cheat, which is only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Developed by Visual Concepts Entertainment, NBA 2K25 will be released on Sept. 6, 2024.