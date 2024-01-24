Bucks Fire First-Year Head Coach Adrian Griffin After 43 Games

The Milwaukee Bucks fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday after just 43 games into the 2023-24 NBA season. “This was a difficult decision to make during the season,” said Bucks general manager Jon Horst in a statement.

“We are working immediately toward hiring our next head coach. We thank Coach Griffin for his hard work and contributions to the team.”

It’s one of the shortest coaching tenures in NBA history — joining Rudy Tomjanovich (43 games with the 2004-05 Lakers), Bob Weiss (30 games with the 2005-06 Sonics), and Jerry Tarkanian (20 games with the 1992-93 Spurs).

Several Bucks veterans, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, reportedly had lost faith in Griffin’s ability to coach the team. Griffin, 49, is grateful to have had the chance to coach Milwaukee.

“I appreciate the opportunity the Bucks gave me. You can’t control everything. And I feel good about the job we did,” Griffin told Bleacher Report in a phone interview.

“I appreciate my coaching staff for all their hard work. I always wanted to be a head coach in this league. And I couldn’t have asked for a better roster. I got to coach Giannis, Dame, Khris, Brook. Dream come true. Hopefully, I get another shot at it. But overall, I’m just thankful.”

Veteran assistant Joe Prunty will take over as interim coach. Horst will speak at a news conference Wednesday, prior to the Bucks’ next home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee plans to pursue ex-Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, according to reports. Rivers, 62, was hired as an ESPN analyst in May 2023 after getting fired by the Sixers. The 2008 NBA champion began to serve as an informal consultant to Griffin, as asked by the Bucks.

The Bucks hired Adrian Griffin during the offseason to replace longtime coach Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after Milwaukee’s first-round exit to the Miami Heat last postseason.

In September, the Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns. Portland received Deandre Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Phoenix landed Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson. In October, the Boston Celtics then traded Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon to Portland for Holiday. The Blazers also received a 2024 first-round pick via Golden State and a 2029 first-round pick.

Contrary to what Milwaukee’s record shows, the contender has underperformed this season. The Bucks are 30-13 (.698) and entered Tuesday night’s game ranked No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee’s .698 win percentage is the best for a team that fired its head coach during a season since David Blatt’s 30-11 (.732) record with the Cavaliers in 2015-16.

Moreover, the Bucks’ defense has been especially disappointing this season. Milwaukee dropped from 14th in opponents’ points per game last season (113.9 PPG) to 25th this year, allowing 120.5 points per game. The club surrendered 135 and 113 points in back-to-back games against the Detroit Pistons.

Following Milwaukee’s 128-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Dec. 7, Griffin called a meeting with Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton.

During this exclusive conference, all four players opened up on what wasn’t working along with which players weren’t being utilized on the team, per Bleacher Report. Griffin had “lost the locker room.”

Griffin had spent 16 seasons as an NBA assistant, including the past five with the Toronto Raptors. His decision to pursue coaching followed a nine-year NBA playing career.

Milwaukee is 5-6 so far in January.