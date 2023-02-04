Milwaukee Bucks forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Marjon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) were upgraded to probable for Saturday night’s home game against the Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo has missed 11 games so far this season. Beauchamp was absent for seven of Milwaukee’s last 10 games. Serge Ibaka (personal) and Bobby Portis (right MCL sprain) remain out indefinitely.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Bucks possess second-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still giving the Boston Celtics No. 1 odds to win an 18th title.

The Bucks submitted an injury report for Saturday's game against the Heat. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, AJ Green Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 3, 2023

Through 41 starts this season, the Greek Freak is averaging a career-high 32.3 points, along with 12.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He’s also shooting 53.6% from the floor and 64.6% beyond the arc.

On Jan. 3, in the Bucks’ 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards, the seven-time All-Star scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 20-of-33 (60.6%) shooting from the field and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the foul line.

For Marjon Beauchamp, the rookie wing out of Yakima Valley Community College is averaging 5.9 points, 2.4 boards, and 14.9 minutes through 34 appearances this season. Plus, the 22-year-old is shooting 39.9% from the floor and 32.7% outside the arc.

Additionally, for Miami’s injury report, Victor Oladipo (right ankle sprain) is listed as doubtful. Duncan Robinson (right second finger surgery), Omer Yurtseven (left ankle impingement), Nikola Jokic (back), and Orlando Robinson (right thumb fracture) remain out indefinitely.

The Heat are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They’ve dropped two of their past three contests. Miami is 4-1-1 in its previous six meetings versus Milwaukee. However, the Heat are also winless in their last five road matchups against the Bucks.

#MIAvsMIL INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Robinson (thumb) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game vs the Bucks. Victor Oladipo (ankle) is listed as doubtful. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 3, 2023

Moreover, Milwaukee is 8-2 in their past 10 contests. Now, they’re currently on a six-game win streak. The point total has gone over in the Bucks’ last five meetings against Eastern Conference opponents. Though, Milwaukee is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven games played in February.

Heading into Saturday’s intraconference thriller, the Heat are 12-15 away, 4-10 as underdogs, 12-14-1 ATS away, and 29-24 outright. Milwaukee is 22-5 at home, 31-9 as a favorite, 17-10 ATS at home, and 35-17 overall. The Bucks trail Boston by two games in the East for the top seed.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Milwaukee has a 62.3% probability of defeating the Heat at home. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 4.5-point favorites.