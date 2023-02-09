Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles (left ACL injury management) is out and center Brook Lopez (illness) is probable for Thursday night’s road game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is also listed as available.

Serge Ibaka (personal) and Bobby Portis (knee) remain out indefinitely. This will be Ingles’ 33rd game missed this season. Last January, the nine-year veteran tore his left ACL with the Utah Jazz. The Milwaukee wing was absent for over a quarter of the season due to knee injury rehabilitation.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Bucks have third-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and now Phoenix Suns.

Here is the Bucks injury report for tonight’s game against the Lakers: OUT:

Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis, Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

Brook Lopez (non-COVID illness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 9, 2023

Through 22 games off the bench this season, Ingles is averaging 6.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 39.5% from the field and 36.2% outside the arc.

On Jan. 9, in the Bucks’ 111-107 win over the New York Knicks, the wing scored a season-high 17 points in 29 minutes off the bench. He finished 6-of-14 (42.9%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from downtown. When healthy, Ingles is one of the best 3-point shooters.

Bucks forward Joe Ingles (left ACL injury management) is out, center Brook Lopez (illness) is probable versus Lakers on Thursday

As for Brook Lopez, the 15-year center is a notable candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. He’s averaging 14.3 points, 6.4 boards, 1.2 assists, and 2.4 blocks through 53 starts. Also, he’s shooting 50.1% from the field and 36.9% beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, for the Lakers’ injury report, LeBron James (ankle) is listed as questionable. Russell Westbrook (acquired), Damian Jones (acquired), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (acquired) were traded to the Utah Jazz. Anthony Davis (foot) is available as well.

#Lakers injury report for tomorrow against the Bucks: pic.twitter.com/2TyBTtkecw — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) February 9, 2023

Milwaukee is currently on an eight-game win streak. The Bucks’ 114-102 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 21 was their most recent loss. And Milwaukee is 9-3 in its past 12 matchups versus the Lakers. Not to mention, the Bucks are 5-1 in their previous six road meetings against Los Angeles.

Furthermore, the Lakers are 5-5 in their last 10 contests. They’re coming off back-to-back losses. Los Angeles is 7-2 ATS in the team’s past nine matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents. But the Lakers have also failed to cover the spread in their previous five games played in February.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 50.4% chance of defeating Milwaukee. Despite the fair win percentage, sportsbooks show Los Angeles as 8.5-point underdogs.