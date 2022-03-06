Bucks vs Suns Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns are set to meet at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for a Western Conference vs Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday. This was the 2021 NBA finals, and although it is going to be different because Devin Booker and Chris Paul are not going to be able to play, it should still be a highly competitive match-up. Phoenix is 1-0 against Milwaukee this year as they come in with the best record in the NBA at 51-12. Milwaukee comes in with the three seed in the Eastern Conference at 39-25.

Bucks vs Suns – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

📊 Record: Bucks(27-35), Suns(42-20)

📅 Date: March 6th, 2022

🕛 Time: 3:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass, ABC

🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum

🎲 Odds: Bucks(-7.5), Suns(+7.5)

Bucks vs Suns Odds

The Bucks and Suns will meet at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. Both teams are looking to prove that they are the best team in the NBA and show each other that they do not want to play each other in the NBA Finals once again.

Both teams will have off on Saturday to get prepared for this game.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Bucks vs Suns Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday night’s game. There should not be any late scratches because both teams will have off the night before.

Bucks Injuries

Wesley Matthew (hamstring) out

Brook Lopez (back) out

George Hill (neck) out

Pat Connaughton (hand) out

Suns Injuries

Cameron Johnson out

Devin Booker (protocols) out

Chris Paul (thumb) out

Frank Kaminsky (knee) out

Dario Saric (knee) out

Bucks vs Suns Preview

Phoenix will travel to Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon for a battle versus the Bucks. For the latest NBA betting trends and free NBA picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Bucks vs Suns preview below.

Short-Handed Suns Looking To Stay Hot

The Phoenix Suns are going to be without Chris Paul for the next seven weeks due to a thumb injury, and they’re also going to miss Devin Booker in this one due to him being in the health and safety protocols.

In the Suns’ last game against the New York Knicks on Friday night, they were able to step up without both of those guys as Cameron Johnson finished the game with nine 3-pointers including a buzzer-beater. He led the way with 38 points, while Mikal Bridges was able to add 20 points and six rebounds with four assists.

Phoenix has been one of the best teams in the NBA all season as they currently have the number one net rating in the NBA, the number three ranked offensive rating, and the number three ranked defensive rating.

Milwaukee Looking For 4 In A Row

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be coming into this one on a three-game winning streak. Milwaukee has had struggles for parts throughout the year and many of that can be contributed to not being healthy. The defending champions have been playing much better as of late as they are currently on a three-game winning streak including impressive wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, and the Chicago Bulls.

In Milwaukee’s latest game against the Chicago Bulls, Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to score 34 points, while Khris Middleton added 22, and Jrue Holiday added 26.

Milwaukee currently has the ninth highest net rating in the NBA this season, the sixth rated offensive rating, and the 12th ranked defensive reading.

NBA Betting Trends — Bucks vs Suns

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Suns Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

Phoenix is 34-29 ATS this season.

The Suns are 18-10 ATS on the road.

Bucks Trends

32 games have gone OVER and 32 have gone UNDER this season.

As the home team, Milwaukee is 12-122 ATS.

Milwaukee is 28-36 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Bucks vs Suns

For this game, I’m going to go with the Milwaukee Bucks to win by 10 plus. I think Milwaukee is going to easily win this game and with how well they are playing, I expect them to continue this hot streak they currently have.

Milwaukee realized last week that if they do not start playing better, they’re going to find themselves in a tough position and have to turn it on immediately in the playoffs. Milwaukee realized that they needed to play better basketball recently, and they did exactly that.

I am also going to take Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 25 plus points in this game to give us some better odds because I fully expect him to do what he did to Phoenix in the NBA Finals a year ago.

Get free NBA bets for the Bucks vs Suns game at BetOnline below.