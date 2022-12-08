The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the East this season. At 13-12, the Pacers third in the Central Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference. Earlier this week, Indiana beat the Warriors on the road 112-104. Rookie PG Andrew Nembhard was the star of the night, but one player had a record breaking night for himself and it seemed to go unnoticed.

Buddy Hield quietly became the second fastest player to make 1,500 three-pointers in their career. He ironically was playing against the player who’d done it the fastest, Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. Hield had 17 points in the game, along with four three-pointers in the teams win. The 2016-17 All-Rookie leads the league in three’s made since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Hield becomes second fastest to reach 1,500 career three’s

In 493 career games played, Hield ranks number 42 on the all-time list for three-pointers made. If he remains healthy and continues to have a dominant year for Indiana, he could easily crack the top 40 for three’s made by the end of this calendar year. Mike Conley is currently at number 40 with 1,521 career three’s made. In his game vs Minnesota on Wednesday, he had 26 points and dropped seven more three’s.

He ranks number 16 on the active player list for three’s made and is the only active player in the top 20 who’s played under 600 career games in the NBA. Hield is used to breaking records for shooting the three. It’s his specialty, with a career percentage of 40 from behind the arc. In March of 2021, Hield was the fastest to 1,000 career three’s made, achieving that feat in his 350th game.

Hield has started all 25 games for the Pacers this season and plays the second most minutes per game (31.8) behind Tyrese Haliburton. He is one of four players for the Pacers who average over (17.2) points per game for the team. Indiana is a team who could shake up the playoffs and give a top seeded team a run for their money.