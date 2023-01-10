Bulls guard Zach LaVine frustrated with lack of foul calls

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is tired of getting hacked underneath the basket without receiving more opportunities to make free throws. The two-time All-Star is averaging 4.3 free throw attempts per game, the lowest since his 2016-17 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I don’t know,” LaVine replied on whether the guard believes he’s receiving enough foul calls each game, following Chicago’s 107-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. “I keep attacking; I try to at least. It’s not like I’m not going to the hole and trying to get contact. It’s frustrating. I try to play through it.”

According to a number of NBA betting sites, the Bulls have the 10th-lowest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance this season.

Zach LaVine with a crazy putback dunk off a free throw. 😲 pic.twitter.com/edEGw4jI1f — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 10, 2023

“Maybe I have to learn how to sell it a little better,” LaVine added. “I’ve never been good about selling it to get calls. I try to get the and-one. I’ll keep fighting through it. If not, there are other ways to combat it and get to the line. I’ll figure it out.”

LaVine is averaging 3.6 free throws per game, also his lowest since the 2017-18 season. Last season, in 67 starts, the Bulls guard logged 4.8 free throws and 5.6 attempts per contest. He made a career-high 320 free throws. Not to mention, the UCLA product shot a career-best 85.3% at the foul line.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine wants more opportunities to knock down free throws each game

Through 37 starts this season, LaVine is averaging 23.4 points, 4.4 boards, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steal. Plus, he’s shooting 46.7% from the floor, 40.1% outside the arc, and 84.3% at the foul line.

On Dec. 30, in the Bulls’ 132-118 win against the Detroit Pistons, the nine-year veteran recorded a season-high 43 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-20 (75%) shooting from the field, 5-of-9 (55.6%) beyond the arc, and knocked down all eight free throws.

Only 2 players in NBA history have recorded a game with 11 made threes on 80%+ 3PT shooting. Stephen Curry

Zach LaVine pic.twitter.com/eHENLTxS9w — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 7, 2023

In Chicago’s 124-109 win versus the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 26, the guard attempted a season-high 12 free throws. LaVine ended his performance with 28 points, six boards, five assists, and one steal in 35 minutes. To add to these statistics, he made a season-high 10 free throws as well.

Unfortunately, referees are inclined to call more fouls against pretenders. This does not help a team like Chicago. Almost halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Bulls are 19-22 and rank 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.