The Chicago Bulls rank dead last among the 30 NBA teams in year-over-year TV viewership growth at -63%, according to recent findings by the Sports Business Journal.

Chicago Bulls Were Unable To Reach A Carriage Deal Between Chicago Sports Network, Comcast

The Bulls’ drop in viewership could be because the team hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014-15 season, but the organization’s inability to strike a carriage deal between Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) and Comcast is another potential factor.

CHSN, the new television home of the Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox, did in fact reach a multi-year agreement with another carrier in October. The network announced a deal with Fubo, a popular streaming service. Fubo is now carrying Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox games on its Pro base channel plan.



With Fubo added to the mix of viewing options, CHSN is now available on two streaming platforms after previously reaching a carriage agreement with satellite giant DIRECTV, which includes DIRECTV Stream.

“Fubo continues to deliver more access for sports fans to watch their favorite teams, and they have made it clear that Chicago sports and their fans are an important part of that growth,” Jason Coyle, CHSN president, said in a statement.

“As we continue to aim to be on every platform where our fans watch, we are excited about the opportunity the Fubo platform provides our fans through their flexible billing terms and availability everywhere.”

Chicago Residents Are Still Not Watching Bulls Games

However, although Bulls games are available to 100% of the market through digital antennas, Chicago residents are still not watching their hometown team’s NBA games. There’s quite a difference between “fans not being able to watch the games because they can’t” and “fans not watching them because they don’t want to.”

The Bulls have not appeared in an Eastern Conference semifinals series since 2015 or the conference finals since 2011, when Derrick Rose was named MVP under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Since 2014, the team has had just one first-round series victory and four playoff series losses.

In a three-team trade before this year’s NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and acquired Zach LaVine from the Bulls.

In exchange for Fox, the Kings received LaVine; Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko; three first-round picks (Charlotte’s in 2025, San Antonio’s in 2027, and Minnesota’s in 2031); and three second-round picks (Chicago’s in 2025, Denver’s in 2028, and a return of their own 2028 pick from Chicago).

At the 2025 NBA All-Star break, the Bulls sit 22-23 overall and 10th in the East standings.

Top 5 NBA Teams Year-Over-Year Average Viewership, As Of Feb. 1, 2025

Portland Trail Blazers: +68%

Dallas Mavericks: +58%

Cleveland Cavaliers: +57%

Oklahoma City Thunder: +55

Houston Rockets: +14%

Data Retrieved From Sports Business Journal.

Bottom 5 NBA Teams Year-Over-Year Average Viewership, As Of Feb. 1, 2025

Chicago Bulls: -63%

Miami Heat: -56%

Atlanta Hawks: -50%

Utah Jazz: -44%

Washington Wizards: -36%

Data Retrieved From Sports Business Journal.