Kings trade news: Multi-team deal is sending De’Aarron Fox to the Spurs

Thursday, February 6 is the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. Teams around the league will take calls to acquire or trade players on their roster. This past weekend, we saw some major action in the trade market.

On Sunday evening, NBA insider Shams Charania announced a three-team deal. The Kings traded all-star PG De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, Sacramento received all-star SG Zach LaVine, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. Chicago was the third team in this deal, and they got Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their 2025 pick.

De’Aaron Fox is now a member of the San Antonio Spurs

Full trade: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin Kings: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back) Bulls: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS https://t.co/UgwylCUYAO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2025



After eight seasons with the Kings, Sacramento traded De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio. Last week, rumors began to spread that Fox wanted out of Sacramento. ESPN insider Shams Charania noted that the Spurs were Fox’s preferred traded destination. In his time with the Kings, De’Aaron Fox did everything the right way. He helped end the franchise’s 16-year playoff drought during the 2021-22 season. Fox has been a crucial piece of Sacramrnto’s roster for the last eight years.

Despite the success they had with Fox, the Kings were willing to trade the 27-year-old. In 2024-25, Fox played and started in 45 games for the Kings. He averages (25.0) points, (5.0) rebounds, (6.1) assists, and (1.5) steals per game. After the trade, Fox is now a member of the Spurs and gets a chance to play with one of the brightest young players in the NBA.

De’Aaron Fox was paired with Domantas Sabonis as his big man in Sacramento. Sabonis is an all-star power forward who does a little bit of everything. However, he doesn’t come close to what Victor Wembanyama can do on the court. It will be interesting to see just how quickly Fox and Wembanyama can build a connection. The future is bright in San Antonio after trading for all-star point guard De’Aaron Fox. San Antonio is on the road on Monday night to face the Grizzlies.