Bulls, Lonzo Ball Agree to Two-Year, $20M Contract Extension

The Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania. This news comes after several trade suitors emerged for Ball in recent days. His new deal keeps him in Chicago through the 2026-27 season.

The second year of the deal is a team option, team sources told Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. Ball had been in the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2021 and would have become a free agent this summer.

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Drew Interest On The Trade Market From The Grizzlies, Pistons, And Timberwolves

Ball, 27, reportedly drew interest on the trade market from a number of teams, including the Grizzlies, Pistons, and Timberwolves, but Chicago rejected deals involving multi-year salary.

NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein had reported on Tuesday that Chicago wasn’t eager to trade Ball and would be more interested in retaining the guard beyond his current contract than buying him out.

Ball this season made an incredible return from three arthroscopic knee surgeries, appearing in his first NBA game in over 1,000 days. After missing 2½ seasons, Ball has since returned as a productive player for the Bulls.

In 30 games (nine starts), Ball is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 21.6 minutes per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field, 34% from 3-point range, and a career-best 85.7% at the free throw line.

Although his statistics appear to be nothing special when compared to previous seasons, Ball’s been on a minutes restriction all season as part of his recovery. This includes not playing both games of a back-to-back.

Ball missed about four weeks in November with a wrist injury. However, the UCLA product has not missed extended time because of the knee.

Ball Has Been Cleared For Increased Minutes

While Ball played on a strict minutes restriction earlier in the season, the California native has now been cleared for increased minutes. He spent a season-high 28 minutes on the court against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The former first-rounder has also moved into the starting lineup for his past eight games.

The Bulls traded two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine, their longest-tenured player, earlier this week as they continue rebuilding their roster. Ball is expected to remain put in the Windy City.

Despite Ball’s injury history, he’s still a serviceable 3-point shooter and a decent perimeter defender. Chicago is outscoring teams by 4.2 points per 100 possessions with Ball on the floor and has been outscored by 6.1 points per 100 possessions when he’s not.

In Chicago’s 129-121 win over the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 27, he recorded a season-high 18 points on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor to go along with four 3-pointers in 24 minutes as a starter.

The Bulls’ backcourt is deep with Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Jevon Carter all contributing alongside Ball. But some of those players could be traded soon.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.