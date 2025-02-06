Heat-Warriors Trade Grades: Jimmy Butler Joining Golden State

The Miami Heat are trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a 2025 top-10 protected first round pick. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

In addition, Butler has agreed to decline his 2025-26 player option and sign a two-year, $121 million extension that keeps under contract through the 2026-27 season.

There are further elements to the trade, with Schroder expected to get rerouted to the Utah Jazz. P.J. Tucker is also expected to join the Heat from the Jazz.

Lindy Waters III will also go from Golden State to the Detroit Pistons. Josh Richardson will depart Miami for Detroit as well.

Warriors Finally Get Curry Some Help

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. The Warriors tried to acquire Paul George in the summer and failed. They then pursued Lauri Markkanen but the Jazz forward signed an extension instead. There were discussions for Zach LaVine that fell through and after making progress on a deal for Kevin Durant, it was Durant who shut that down.

After being linked to Butler ever since his trade request, that looked to have hit a fork in the road when Butler reportedly wouldn’t sign an extension with the Warriors. As Bradley Beal stayed committed to not waiving his no-trade clause, though, the lack of a path to the Phoenix Suns — his most desired destination — forced Butler’s hand.

Now, we’re here. Butler is a premier talent at his best and ‘Playoff Jimmy’ has had many memorable postseason moments. The Warriors will be hoping he can add to that. Stephen Curry will be grateful for someone who can take a serious load off his shoulders.

Of late, Curry genuinely seemed as though the toll of carrying the team was wearing him down.

Over the last seven games, he was averaging just 17.9 points while shooting just 30.1 percent on threes. The team won three of those seven games.

Head coach Steve Kerr has some decisions to make beginning with the starting lineup, but this is a good problem he will gladly take now.

Heat Make Most Of Bad Butler Trade Situation

With Butler making his situation in Miami untenable, the Heat were forced into a terrible situation. Recouping Andrew Wiggins, P.J. Tucker and a first-round pick isn’t a bad return.

Wiggins immediately becomes the Heat’s best perimeter defender and a solid offensive option. Tucker looks to be a necessary cultural fit after the tumult of Butler. The Warriors pick acquired will likely slot somewhere in the 12-18 range for what is expected to be a strong draft class.

Anderson is another candidate to be rerouted but there is no word yet on where that could be.

This now marks a new era in Heat basketball, led by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Kel’el Ware has shown promise in a starting role alongside Adebayo, and now Wiggins gets to add to that.

Trade Grades

Miami Heat: B+

All Butler wanted was the Suns but team president Pat Riley and the Heat stayed firm. That option presented what would have likely been a worst case scenario. Beal not being willing to waive his no-trade clause also helped. There may have been a better deal to be had last summer when tensions first escalated, but it was hard to envision a beautiful marriage between Butler and Miami ending this way.

Golden State Warriors: A-

Schroder and Anderson were never long-term fits for the organization. In fact, credit to general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. for turning DeAnthony Melton into Schroder after the former was ruled out for the season. He also executed that trade just in time to make Schroder eligible for trade before the deadline. Conceding Wiggins and a first-round pick is tough, but you have to give up to get. Considering where Wiggins was in his career when acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves, building his profile up to get traded for Butler is praiseworthy.