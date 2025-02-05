Kevin Durant has no interest in a trade that would return him to the Golden State Warriors, ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Trade chatter linking the Warriors with Durant had been picking up steam over the last 24 hours. Durant seems to have sensed the momentum and decided to halt it immediately.

Durant won back-to-back championships and Finals MVP trophies with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, before departing as a free agent for the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.

As Golden State pursues Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, the two-time Warriors NBA Finals MVP has no desire in a reunion and does not want to go back. Reporting for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/tNeTzw2gCf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

How Realistic Was Durant To Warriors?

Well, it was real enough for Durant to have multiple NBA insiders reporting his disinterest in being traded to Golden State.

Sam Amick of The Athletic earlier reported the Phoenix Suns were intent on acquiring as much future draft capital as possible in a Durant trade so as to restock the cabinet emptied to acquire him initially.

Reports also indicate Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga were of interest to the Suns. The interest for Green stems from ties to team governor Mat Ishbia, as both are Michigan State alumni.

Golden State has been desperate to add a top-tier talent before the deadline and now is forced to pivot, despite appearing close on a massive swing.

Who Next For Warriors?

With Jimmy Butler having indicated he is now open to signing a long-term deal in the summer with teams not named the Suns, the Warriors may look to see what can be accomplished there.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, there has also been noteworthy interest from the Warriors for New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.

We are inside the final 24 hours before the trade deadline now. It’s clear the Warriors are being extremely aggressive in getting Stephen Curry some much needed help.