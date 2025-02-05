Warriors Trade Rumors: Durant, Butler, Ingram Among Targets

The Golden State Warriors are leaving no stone unturned before the trade deadline, exploring the possibility of bringing any of Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, or Brandon Ingram to the Bay area.

According to the latest from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer over at The Stein Line, while the Warriors have entertained the possibility of Butler for much of the season, Durant and Ingram are two names that have emerged of late.

The Luka Doncic acquisition by the Los Angeles Lakers has made front offices believe that anyone can be had for the right price, and the Warriors are thinking big just like when they landed Durant in the summer of 2016.

Path To Durant Complicated

A deal for Durant first centers on the Warriors providing the right collection of young talent and draft picks to appease the Phoenix Suns.

According to Stein, the other complicating factor is Durant’s desire to actually return to the Warriors.

After winning back-to-back titles and Finals MVP trophies in 2017 and 2018 with Golden State, Durant’s 2018-19 season was mired in controversy as the idea of him departing as a free agent hung a dark cloud over the organization. There were even moments of hostility between Draymond Green and Durant during the season, adding to the belief that Durant has worn out his welcome.

After suffering a calf injury in the second round against the Houston Rockets, Durant returned for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. In the second quarter, he ruptured his Achilles while trying to make a play off the dribble.

Durant then left for the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent.

There has been a notion that Durant’s departure had something to do with the belief that he wanted to win a title as the main man and would always be second fiddle to Steph Curry in Golden State.

Having failed to do so in both Brooklyn and now so far in Phoenix, a return would almost present itself as an admission that he can’t.

Plan ‘B’randon Ingram

The belief is that if Golden State can’t add one of Butler or Durant, Ingram would present a palatable contingency plan.

Ingram hasn’t played since Dec. 7 because of an ankle injury, but looked like an All-Star prior to that.

The 27-year-old averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and just under a steal. He upped his three-point attempts from 3.7 last season to 6.4 this year and has shot 37.4 percent from deep.

Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to see eye-to-eye on an extension, leaving the one-time All-Star on an expiring contract paying him $36M this season.

Steve Kerr has coached Ingram before, at the 2023 FIBA World Cup with Team USA.