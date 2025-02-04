Heat Trade Rumors: Butler No Longer Solely Focused On Suns

Jimmy Butler is ready to play and is no longer focused on only doing so for the Phoenix Suns, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

With this saga between the Miami Heat and Butler extending into the final 48 hours before the trade deadline, Butler has seemingly removed a major obstacle deterring other teams.

According to the report, Butler’s camp has informed the Heat to find the best team possible and a dialogue with whichever team does that “would be welcomed.” No team has asked for permission as of yet, but that has more to do with Butler’s previous reluctance in committing to an extension.

Previously, Butler’s preference for Phoenix had him indicating that he would not sign an extension in the summer with any other team. As a result, those teams have been unwilling to concede assets for a three or four month rental.

Butler is serving an indefinite suspension with the Heat which was guaranteed to last at least until the trade deadline.

Sources: Jimmy Butler’s camp has repeatedly told Heat he’s in shape, healthy and ready to continue his career and move past this immediately. Their messaging to Heat has been to negotiate best deal possible and once in red zone, if that team is granted permission by MIA to speak… — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 4, 2025

Butler Getting Antsy?

It appears the six-time All-Star has finally recognized that the Heat’s path to a deal with the Suns is extremely complicated and so a deal elsewhere may be necessary.

The largest obstacle to a deal with Phoenix is the fact that Bradley Beal’s salary is a necessity to get make the money work but the Suns guard has a no trade clause that he appears unwilling to waive.

Until this point, Butler had indicated an unwillingness to sign extensions with the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies if dealt there.

Butler is earning $48.8M this season with a player option worth $52.4M for next season. He has previously informed the Heat he prefers to opt out of his player option and become a free agent in the summer.

Ball Now In Heat’s Court?

If indeed Butler is making this concession, it appears Miami has “won” a key battle.

Winning, of course, takes on a very relative meaning in this case as it still means moving on from Butler for a return that will likely be underwhelming, but the Suns path to a trade seemed a worst case scenario for the Heat.

Miami can now consider offers from teams like the Warriors and Grizzlies, teams that have the young assets the team has desired. Memphis would also have the draft capital desired as well and would be more willing to concede if Butler signs an extension with them.

The Milwaukee Bucks are another team that may figure into the equation, Khris Middleton’s salary the most obvious path to getting a deal done.

Unlike the Warriors and Grizzlies, the Bucks do not have a lot of draft capital or young players to create a tempting package.