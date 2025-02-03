Jimmy Butler trade news: The all-star is unwilling to sign with Golden State

Trade discussions around the NBA will heat up as the 2024-25 deadline quickly approaches. One player who’s available for trade is Miami’s Jimmy Butler. He tarnished his relationship with the front office and they’re willing to move on from him.

Several teams are interested in acquiring the 35-year-old. That includes the Golden State Warriors. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Warriors wanted to trade for Butler. However, he was unwilling to sign an extension with the Heat. Will Miami be able to trade Butler before the deadline on Thursday?

The Warriors are out of the running to trade for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler Unwilling To Sign Extension With Warriors https://t.co/FhMIKkGQ8M — RealGM (@RealGM) February 3, 2025



During the 2024-25 season, Jimmy Butler told the Heat he wanted a max contract extension. That would keep him with the team until he’s 40. Reports were the deal was set to be worth around $113 million. Despite what Butler has done for the Heat in the past, they were unwilling to give Butler a max extension. When the team declined, Butler requested a trade on January 2. The six-time all-star has been suspended three times this season by Miami.

Most recently, he was suspended indefinitely without pay. Team President Pat Riley is playing hardball with Butler. He has no plans to be fleeced in a deal trying to trade him. The Heat want players who have one year remaining on their deal. Miami wants to have cap space available when several top players will be free agents in 2026. Additionally, Jimmy Butler has a few teams he doesn’t want to be traded to. That includes the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors are out of the running to acquire Jimmy Butler via trade. Golden State is searching for another star player to pair with Steph Curry at the end of his career. It will not be Jimmy Butler. At 3:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 6, the NBA trade deadline ends. Miami’s front office will work diligently to find a trade partner for Butler. Will the Heat get a deal done or will Butler remain with the team for the rest of 2024-25?