Bulls’ Tony Bradley (personal), Javonte Green (knee) out vs. Nets

USA Today Network
Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (personal) and guard Javonte Green (knee) have been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Andre Drummond (shoulder) was upgraded to probable. Of course, Lonzo Ball (knee) remains out indefinitely. Thirty-seven games into the 2022-23 season, Chicago is 9-9 at home, 7-12 away, and 16-21 overall.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Bulls have the 21st-ranked odds to win the championship. A number of sportsbooks are giving the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat greater odds.

Through nine games off the bench this season, Bradley is averaging 1.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 2.8 minutes per game. Plus, the six-year veteran is shooting 57.1% from the field.

As for Javonte Green, the fourth-year player is averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 boards, and 16 minutes per contest through 28 appearances. He’s also shooting career bests of 58.7% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Bulls center Tony Bradley (personal), guard Javonte Green (knee) downgraded to out against Nets on Wednesday

On Nov. 2, in the Bulls’ 106-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets, Green scored a season-high 17 points in 27 minutes. Along with amassing eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks, he finished a flawless 10-of-10 (100%) shooting overall.

Heading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, Brooklyn’s Markieff Morris (illness) and Royce O’Neale (illness) were upgraded to probable on the injury report.

Furthermore, the Nets are currently on a 12-game win streak. They’re 12-5 in their last 17 meetings versus Chicago. And Brooklyn has won its past seven straight road games.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 2-6 ATS in their previous eight home games against Brooklyn. Not to mention, the Bulls are 4-2 in their last six contests played on a Wednesday. Chicago is also working to recover from back-to-back losses.

In the first game of the season series on Nov. 1, the Bulls defeated Brooklyn 108-99 away. Chicago outrebounded the Nets 45-38 in the last meeting. For another side note, the Nets are 20-6 as a selected favorite this season. On the other hand, Chicago is 10-14 as an underdog.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nets have a 58.8% chance of defeating Chicago. Sportsbooks show Brooklyn as a 4.5-point favorite on the road.

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

