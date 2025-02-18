Caitlin Clark was selected No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft out of the University of Iowa, and the Des Moines native not only won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and made the All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Star Game, but she also made a significant impact on the league’s economy.

Caitlin Clark Accounted For About $36 Million In Economic Impact To The City Of Indianapolis

An economist at Indiana University Columbus interviewed by the Indianapolis Star recently calculated that Clark was responsible for almost 27% of the WNBA’s economic activity for the 2024 season and approximately $36 million in economic impact to the city of Indianapolis, including attendance, merchandise sales, and television.

Clark and the rest of a star-studded rookie class helped drive the WNBA’s most-watched regular season in 24 years and its highest attendance in more than 20 years. Her agent, Erin Kane, recently told ESPN’s Michele Steele that Clark is underpaid based on her financial impact on women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark generated $36,000,000 of revenue for the City of Indianapolis since being drafted by the Fever according to a renowned valuation guru in the field of finance “The numbers are so staggering, they don’t even seem real” pic.twitter.com/Lptpz7wgil — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) December 3, 2024



“Will Caitlin Clark ever be paid by the WNBA what she’s really worth to that league? I don’t think that’s possible,” said Kane, who also represents WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier and Arike Ogunbowale for Excel Sports Management.

“She’s part of a larger player body. They all need to be paid more. She should be recognized for what she has done and what she’s brought to the league from an economic standpoint. It’s as simple as that.”

Clark Signed A Four-Year, $338,056 Contract With The Fever

WNBA salaries are collectively bargained and range from roughly $64,154 to $241,984 for a player on a supermaximum contract, per Steele.

In April 2024, Clark signed a four-year, $338,056 contract with the Fever. Her deal includes a $97,582 team option for the 2027 season. She is slated to make $78,066 for the 2025 season.

According to Spotrac, Clark doesn’t even crack the top 50 of highest-paid WNBA players based on contract value. Kelsey Mitchell, Clark’s Fever teammate, agreed to a one-year, $249,244 contract earlier this month.

In addition, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young inked a one-year, $169,950 extension last May. Aces guard Jewell Loyd also signed a two-year, $491,016 contract extension in September 2023.

Last September, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Cooper agreed to a two-year, $490,118 contract extension as well. The WNBA last year announced an 11-year media rights deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

Caitlin Clark Broke The WNBA’s Single-Season Assists Record

According to Basketball Reference, in 40 games (all starts) of her rookie 2024 season, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.4 minutes per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range, and 90.6% at the free throw line.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Clark became the first WNBA player in history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span. She also broke Diana Taurasi’s record for most 25-5-5 games as a rookie against the WNBA legend.

In Indiana’s 110-109 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 15, she recorded a career-high 35 points on 10-of-22 (45.5%) shooting from the field, 6-of-14 (42.9%) from beyond the arc, and made all nine free throws.

Plus, Clark broke the WNBA’s single-season assists record as a rookie. She led the league in assists (337), games played (40), made 3-pointers (122), turnovers (223), and assists per game (8.4).

Most Single-Season Assists In WNBA History

337 – Caitlin Clark (40 games in 2024)

316 – Alyssa Thomas (40 games in 2023)

314 – Courtney Vandersloot (39 games in 2023)

300 – Courtney Vandersloot (33 games in 2019)

291 – Chelsea Gray (40 games in 2023)