Indiana Fever rookie and U.S. Olympic snub Caitlin Clark is the first WNBA player in history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span. The Phoenix Mercury’s three U.S. Olympic team members struggled to keep up with her Friday night.

Clark, 22, picked up where she left off after resting for a month during the WNBA Olympic break. She scored 13 of her 29 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists and four 3-pointers to help Indiana defeat Phoenix 98-89.

“You knew they were going to come in here with a lot of confidence, with three people that have won gold medals,” said Clark, who was left off the Olympic roster. “You know their confidence is really high and I thought we came out and really set the tone.”

Before the matchup on Friday night, Fever coach Christie Sides revealed during a pregame press conference what she learned the most about her players over the break, including her biggest star.

“Probably the one thing that stuck out to me, Caitlin, as a rookie, came in and was just trying to figure it out,” Sides said. “She kind of loosened up a little bit as you saw, and she’s really funny. A really funny person. Quick wit. It’s fun to banter with her a little bit when we’re off the basketball court.”

Furthermore, Clark also broke Diana Taurasi’s record for most 25-5-5 games as a rookie against the WNBA legend. Clark put up a league-record fourth game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

She is slated to become the first WNBA player to set other records in the future.

Through 27 career WNBA games (all starts), Clark is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 35.2 minutes per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field, 32.9% from 3-point range, and 89.2% at the free throw line.

Caitlin Clark recorded a career-high 30 points in Indiana’s 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28 and in an 85-83 victory over the Washington Mystics on June 7. She also drained a career-best seven 3-pointers at Washington in that matchup.

Additionally, she has notched 10 double-doubles and one triple-double so far this season. She currently leads the WNBA this campaign in 3-point attempts (228), assists (223), turnovers (150), and assists per game.

Clark also ranks seventh in points (474), second in minutes played (950), third in made 3-pointers (75), sixth in free throws (107), 10th in steals (38), and eighth in usage percentage (26.4%).