Tina Charles Passes Tina Thompson For Second On WNBA Scoring List

Atlanta Dream center Tina Charles passed WNBA Hall of Famer Tina Thompson (7,488 points) for second on the league’s all-time scoring list and now has 7,491 points across her 13-year career. Charles, who turns 36 on Dec. 5, now only trails Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (10,500 points).

Charles initially thought her WNBA career was over after she didn’t play in the league last season. She last played for Phoenix and the Seattle Storm in the 2022 season before signing a deal with the Dream on Feb. 1, 2024.

In Atlanta’s 72-63 win over Phoenix on Wednesday night in College Park, Georgia, she recorded 12 points and 17 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. It was the Dream’s third straight victory since the Olympic break.

WNBA All-Time Scoring List

Rank Player Points 1. Diana Taurasi 10,500 2. Tina Charles 7,491 3. Tina Thompson 7,488 4. Tamika Catchings 7,380 5. DeWanna Bonner 7,327 6. Candice Dupree 6,895 7. Cappie Pondexter 6,811 8. Sue Bird 6,803 9. Candace Parker 6,574 10. Katie Smith 6,452 11. Sylvia Fowles 6,415 12. Nneka Ogwumike 6,320 13. Lisa Leslie 6,263 14. Seimone Augustus 6,005 Lauren Jackson 6,005 16. Becky Hammon 5,841 17. Angel McCoughtry 5,797 18. DeLisha Milton-Jones 5,571 19. Katie Douglas 5,560 20. Lindsay Whalen 5,523 21. Brittney Griner 5,382 22. Jewell Loyd 5,375 23. Breanna Stewart 5,177 24. Swin Cash 5,119 25. Tangela Smith 5,046

“Just a whole bunch of gratitude,” Tina Charles said about moving up the WNBA’s all-time scoring list. “Just where I was last year, and just where I am today. … I thought I was done playing last year. So for me to be here right now is just really special.”

Taurasi, who was held to just three points on Wednesday, has amassed 10,500 points across 20 WNBA seasons. Both are former UConn stars who were USA Basketball teammates in three Olympics and played together briefly as WNBA teammates with the Mercury in 2022.

“To be on the court with Diana, to be in the same sentence — it’s just unimaginable,” Charles said.

Tina Charles has 184 career double-doubles, second most in WNBA history and 10 shy of Sylvia Fowles’ record of 193

Additionally, Charles also now has 184 career double-doubles, second most in WNBA history and 10 shy of breaking retired center Sylvia Fowles’ record of 193. Charles’ 3,876 rebounds are also second to Fowles’ record of 4,006.

Charles was selected No. 1 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2010 draft. She was named league MVP in 2012 with the Sun after averaging 18 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 33.2 minutes per game.

She reached these milestones despite not playing in 2020, citing medical exemption during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2023. The 6-foot-4 Charles led the WNBA in points in 2016 (688), 2017 (671), and 2021 (631).

Tina Charles’ career has been nothing short of legendary 🌟 Congratulations to the vet on becoming the W’s No. 2 All-Time Leading Scorer last night! pic.twitter.com/EgRytSHU5b — WNBA (@WNBA) August 22, 2024

When asked how she might celebrate, Tina Charles shrugged and said, “I don’t.” Wright then jumped in, adding: “She’s definitely going to have a beer tonight. She’s going home and having a beer, sitting on her hammock and listening to some Caribbean music.”

Charles agreed. “Yeah, that’s a fact,” she said. “But … I think when I’m actually done [playing], you take it in differently. I’m just thankful to be around a great group of women.

“To see the growth of Allisha Gray, to be alongside Rhyne Howard, to have an impact on them. I think that’s just what means the most to me right now in my career.”

Through 418 career WNBA regular-season games (410 starts), Charles has averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 block, and 31.9 minutes per contest while shooting 45.1% from the floor, 32.5% from 3-point range, and 77.4% at the free throw line.

