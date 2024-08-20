Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds in Sunday’s 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, becoming the fastest in WNBA history to record 20 double-doubles.

The 22-year-old Reese, who was the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 20 consecutive games and set the double-double record after just 27 career games.

Reese is now two double-doubles shy of matching the Sky single-season record (set by Sylvia Fowles in 2011) and the WNBA rookie record (set by Tina Charles in 2010).

New heights for the Barbie 📈 In today’s game vs. Phoenix, Angel Reese became the fastest player in WNBA History to reach 20 double-doubles in a season!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/W1YXo8YWCi — WNBA (@WNBA) August 19, 2024

Through 27 career WNBA games (all starts), Angel Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 31.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field, 20% from 3-point range, and 73.2% at the free throw line.

In Chicago’s 88-84 win over the Seattle Storm (17-10) on July 5, the Maryland native recorded a career-high 27 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 30 minutes of action. She finished 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the floor, drained two 3-pointers, and sank nine of 10 free throws.

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese leads the WNBA in total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and rebounds per game

Additionally, Reese grabbed a career-best 14 defensive rebounds in Chicago’s 85-77 victory against the Atlanta Dream (9-17) on July 2. She ended her outing with 12 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes played.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Reese is currently leading the WNBA in her rookie season in total rebounds (332), offensive rebounds (135), and rebounds per game. She is also fourth in defensive boards (197), seventh in free throws (104), and sixth in free throw attempts (142).

Earlier in the season, Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon hinted that this year would be a “learning process” for younger players. That should go without saying.

Joining elite company is just an everyday occurrence for @Reese10Angel at this point #skytown pic.twitter.com/dLtedNrDZ4 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 19, 2024

“‘For everybody, it’s a learning process. [I’m] learning. They’re learning, [and] they’re growing,” Weatherspoon said. “Knowing what they can do and what they can’t do.”

However, Angel Reese seems to be learning at a faster rate than a lot of other players.

On Friday night, Indiana Fever (13-15) rookie Caitlin Clark also became the first WNBA player in history to record at least 50 points and 25 assists over any two-game span.

Chicago (11-16) won the first two games of the season series with the Mercury (15-13) — one game remains next month. The No. 8-seeded Sky remain 1½ games behind the No. 7-ranked Fever in the standings.