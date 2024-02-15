Home » news » Cavaliers Convert Craig Porter Jrs Two Way Contract Into A Four Year 8 Million Deal

Cavaliers convert Craig Porter Jr.’s two-way contract into a four-year, $8 million deal

Cleveland Cavaliers convert Craig Porter Jrs two-way contract into a four-year, $8 million deal
The Cleveland Cavaliers are converting guard Craig Porter Jr.’s two-way contract into a four-year, $8 million deal. Porter, 23, is guaranteed $1.5 million for the rest of this season and $1 million for 2024-25.

His 2025-26 salary is non-guaranteed. The standard contract includes a team option for 2026-27 as well. Porter went undrafted last July out of Wichita State after three college seasons (2020-23).

Through 32 games and five starts of his rookie season, Porter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 14.7 minutes per game while shooting 50.9% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range, and 69.6% at the foul line.

In Cleveland’s 121-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 19, the guard recorded a career-high 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes off the bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. stepped up during Donovan Mitchell’s absence in November

Porter also notched a career-high 11 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 21 and a career-best 12 rebounds versus the Dallas Mavericks six days later.

Furthermore, Porter gave Cleveland much-needed backcourt depth when guard Darius Garland was out for six weeks with a broken jaw. Porter has barely played since Garland returned.

However, he gives Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff reserve depth in case of another injury. Porter has played just seven total minutes while going scoreless in three February games.

In November, Bickerstaff made it clear that Porter had “earned the opportunity to be a permanent member of [Cleveland’s] rotation” after leading the team in scoring amid Donovan Mitchell’s absence.

The Cavaliers (35-17) currently rank second in the Eastern Conference standings below the Celtics (42-12). They trail Boston by six games. Cleveland has gone 22-5 since Dec. 16.

