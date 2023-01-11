Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio targeting return against Trail Blazers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is expected to return and make his season debut versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, according to sources. The 12-year veteran hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL last December.

Rubio will practice with the team on Wednesday, and if he meets expectations, will play against Portland. Jarrett Allen (illness) and Dean Wade (shoulder) are listed as questionable at the moment as well. Dylan Windler (ankle) remains out indefinitely.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Cavaliers have the eighth-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN Sources: After a full year of rehabilitating an ACL tear in his left knee, Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting a return against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Rubio will practice today, and if all goes well, play in Portland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wB5RzNhRdy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 11, 2023

Last season, in 38 appearances with the Cavaliers, the guard averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game. Along with logging 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest, Rubio shot 36.3% from the field and 33.9% beyond the arc. He also recorded five double-doubles.

On November 7, 2021, in Cleveland’s 126-109 win over the New York Knicks, the 11-year veteran scored a career-high 37 points in 32 minutes of action. In addition to finishing with three boards and 10 assists, he shot 13-of-19 (68.4%) from the floor and 8-of-9 (88.9%) from 3-point range.

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is targeting his return, 2022-23 season debut against Trail Blazers on Thursday

With Rubio, the Cavs started 20-14 in the 2021-22 season. Now, entering his 12th season, Cleveland is 26-16 and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Rubio will likely serve as a part of coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s guard rotation.

When healthy, Rubio is a great defender. Almost halfway through the season, Cleveland is allowing a league-best 106.8 points per contest. Simply put, the guard makes them a better team. Moreover, the Cavaliers are averaging 111.5 points per game, which ranks 26th overall. Their offensive efficiency rating (1.111) also ranks 10th.

… ⌛️ — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) January 11, 2023

If all goes well and the 32-year-old makes his season debut on Thursday, this will be a must-watch game. Portland is on a four-game losing streak. Not to mention, the team is 1-6 in its previous seven games played in January.

While the Cavs are 5-5 in their last 10 games, a matchup with the Trail Blazers is perfect for a player returning from a major injury. Cleveland has won its past three meetings versus Portland. Sportsbooks show the Cavaliers as a two-point road favorite.