Cavaliers Rally Behind Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Performance In OT Win, Franchise Record

Donovan Mitchell has played 34 games as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded from the Utah Jazz in the offseason. He’s proved countless times this season that he was worth everything the Cavs gave up for him. His legendary 71-point game vs the Chicago Bulls last night was one for the ages and his team needed every point he scored in the 21-point comeback. The three-time all-star put his name in the record books last night with his epic performance to start 2023 on the right note for the Cavs.

Last night, Mitchell set a Cleveland Cavaliers franchise record of 71 points in a game. It’s the most points in over 17 years as the last player to score more than that was the late great Kobe Bryant with 81 in January of 2006. It took OT for the Cavs to get the win and Mitchell’s sensational effort made it that much sweeter.

Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+1800) to win the Finals this season. The all-time scoring record for points in a game is still held by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain with his 100 points for Philadelphia in March of 1962.

The 26 year old SG is just one of those players who can score with some of the best of them. He intentionally missed a free-throw in which he grabbed his own rebound and tied the game at 130 after hitting a circus-like shot. Mitchell would score another 13 points in OT and became the seventh player in league history to have at least 70 points in a a game. He joins Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, and Devin Booker.

Mitchell had this to say about his legendary performance after the game.

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,”… “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.” – Donovan Mitchell

He also had a career-high tying 11 assists along with eighth rebounds in the game. His 20 free-throws made and 25 free-throws attempted were also both career-high’s. Cleveland’s head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had this to say to the media about his Mitchell’s epic game.

“We were treated tonight to one of the greatest performances in the history of the game,”… “Every single play that he made was a play that was necessary.”… “Donovan has never put himself above the team, so how can you not root for a guy like that? I told everyone else to get out of the way.” – J.B. Bickerstaff

His sensational game was greatly needed last night as Cleveland were without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. They are the second and third highest point per game scorers behind Mitchell. He had to carry his team all night, but the win and etching his name in the record books of the NBA and the franchise are well worth it.