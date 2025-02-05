Cavaliers trade rumors: Cleveland could move Caris LeVert for De’Andre Hunter

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline ends tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. EST. Contenders are trying to add last-minute pieces to prepare for a playoff run in a few months.

NBA insider Chris Fedor reported that the Hawks and Cavaliers are interested in trading. He noted that Atlanta would be willing to trade De’Andre Hunter for Caris LeVert. As the #1 seed in the East, Cleveland wants to have the right pieces for the postseason. Will they get a deal done with Atlanta before Thursday?

Are the Cavs going to trade for De’Andre Hunter?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks have had trade talks centered around De’Andre Hunter and Caris LeVert, per @ChrisFedor “Multiple sources tell https://t.co/8etPWhmLRw that the Cavaliers have expressed interest in Hawks sixth man De’Andre Hunter. Those talks with… pic.twitter.com/mLgA2Kc7ad — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 5, 2025



At 40-10, the Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA and are the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is 6-4 in their last 10 and lost on Tuesday to the Boston Celtics. As the top seed in the East, the Cavs want to fix any holes before it’s too late. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are interested in trading with the Hawks. They are reportedly willing to part ways with Caris Levert for De’Andre Hunter. In 2021-22, LeVert was traded from Indiana to Cleveland.

He’s played in 198 games for the Cavs and has 52 starts. In 2024-25, Levert is averaging (10.5) points per game. That is the lowest of his career since his rookie season in 2016-17. Kenny Atkinson is in his first season as head coach of the Cavs. Caris LeVert and himself have ties dating back to their time in Brooklyn. Atkinson’s loyalty to LeVert could be why the veteran G/F is still playing almost 24 minutes per game.

Reports are that the Cavs have an interest in Atlanta’s sixth man, De’Andre Hunter. He was the 4th overall pick in the 2019 draft by the Lakers. However, he was traded on draft night to the Atlanta Hawks. That’s where Hunter has spent six seasons in the NBA. In 2024-25, Hunter is averaging a career-high (18.9) points per game. The second-most of any Hawks player this season. Compared to Caris LeVert, De’Andre Hunter is statistically having the better season. Will the Cavs be able to make a trade with the deadline just over 24 hours away?