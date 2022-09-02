Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL

Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. Last Saturday, the 13-year NBA veteran sustained this injury while playing for Italy against Georgia in the FIBA World Cup qualifier.

On July 12, Gallinari signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Celtics. He will earn $6.479 million with the team in the 2022-23 season, and the wing will make $6.802 million in the 2023-24 season.

This is the same ACL he tore in 2013 with the Denver Nuggets. Per multiple sources, the estimated timetable for his return is 6 to 12 months.

The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. https://t.co/dg86TQUjoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

While with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021-22 season, the forward averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 66 appearances. Also, he shot 43.4% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

Gallinari was selected sixth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2008 NBA Draft. He played two-and-a-half seasons with the team.

Then, the Knicks traded Gallinari, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, Wilson Chandler, cash, a 2012 second-round draft pick, a 2013 second-round draft pick, a 2014 first-round draft pick, and a 2015 first-round draft pick to the Nuggets.

From 2011–16, the forward played with the Nuggets. In the 2015-16 season, Gallinari averaged a then career-high 19.5 points per game in 53 starts.

During the 2017 offseason, the wing was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Then, in the 2018-19 season, he averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game.

On July 10, 2019, Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a 2021 first-round draft pick, a 2022 first-round draft pick, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George.

Though, the Italian played with Oklahoma City just for the 2019-20 season. In 62 starts, Gallinari averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Of course, in November 2020, the Thunder traded the forward and cash to the Atlanta Hawks for a 2025 second-round draft pick and a trade exception.

During this offseason, after two seasons with the Hawks, the team traded Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs for Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray.

The Phoenix Suns then traded for Landale.

After trading with the Indiana Pacers for Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics were looking great. However, the team needs Brogdon, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to remain healthy. Another loss like this could wreak havoc to their 2023 NBA championship odds.

