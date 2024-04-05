Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (left hand sprain) and guard Derrick White (low back contusion) have been downgraded to out for Friday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings.

This will be Brown’s 10 game missed overall and White’s seventh total game missed this season. Through 67 games (all starts), Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, a career-high 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.6 minutes.

Meanwhile, White has averaged a career-best-tying 15.4 points, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steal, 1.2 blocks, and 32.7 minutes per game. Plus, the seven-year veteran is shooting 46.6% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jaylen Brown (left hand sprain) – OUT

Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) – OUT

Derrick White (low back contusion) – OUT https://t.co/xAX7YftODF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2024

Moreover, Derrick White will receive a $500,000 bonus for making at least 185 3-pointers this season. This is the first time of White’s seven-year career that he surpassed the mark.

Jaden Springer (left knee tendinopathy) has also been ruled out against the Kings.

The Celtics (60-16) secured the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs in Wednesday night’s 135-100 blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kristaps Porzingis had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks. Jayson Tatum finished with 24 points and Brown added 23 points and seven rebounds for the C’s. It was Boston’s 11th consecutive home win.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown ready for 2024 NBA Playoffs, proud of team’s progression this season

Boston has yet to take its foot off the gas with six games left of the regular season. Brown likes the development he’s seen from his team’s second-ranked scoring offense (121 PPG) and fifth-rated defense (109.3 PPG).

“We’re not skipping any steps,” Brown said after Boston earned its first 60-win season since 2008-09. “Sixty wins. I think we’re on track. When the playoffs start, it’s back to square one.”

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the milestone is one accomplishment that his team won’t take for granted. However, he also hinted that it’s not something he wants his players to celebrate.



“It’s very hard to do. We may never be in this position again,” Mazzulla said. “We talked about it as a team. And we talked about it before the game, to try to treat this game as the clincher.

“To kind of put that on ourselves to be able to do that. I think it was important for us to simulate that. … We should enjoy it tonight, and when wake up tomorrow — nobody cares.”

NBA sportsbooks show the Celtics as 8.5-point favorites at TD Garden versus Sacramento. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston holds a 95% chance of defeating the Kings.