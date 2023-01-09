Celtics’ Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) out vs. Bulls

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (left knee contusion) has been downgraded to out for Monday night’s home game against the Chicago Bulls. Last season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year suffered this injury in Boston’s 121-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is the only other player listed on the Celtics’ injury report. Gallinari tore his left ACL over the summertime during the FIBA World Cup qualifier. He will miss the entire 2022-23 season.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Celtics are the top favorite to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

#Celtics back in town. No sign of Marcus Smart at shootaround, who’s doubtful tonight with a left knee contusion. pic.twitter.com/ez5dPGDPKJ — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 9, 2023

Through 36 starts this season, Smart is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 42.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range.

On Nov. 28, in the Celtics’ 140-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the guard ended his performance with a double-double, logging 22 points, two boards, 15 assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-9 (66.7%) beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso (ankle) was upgraded to probable for the Bulls. While Tony Bradley (quarantine) was downgraded to out versus Boston, Javonte Green (knee) is now listed as questionable.

Leading into Monday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, Chicago is 8-3 in its last 11 games. However, the Bulls are 7-13 in their past 20 meetings versus the Celtics. Not to mention, the team is 7-2 in its previous nine contests against conference opponents.

Caruso believes Bulls' best basketball lies ahead: "The chemistry has always been great so that has kind of carried us. When we get down a couple points, it doesn't feel like an avalanche is coming. It feels like, 'OK, we're going to right the ship and take the lead.'" https://t.co/U43aBYzCiY — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 9, 2023

On the other side, Boston is 6-2 in its last eight contests. The C’s are 4-1 in their past five home games, and they’re coming off back-to-back wins. More importantly, the Celtics are 7-2 in their previous nine matchups at home versus Chicago. Will Boston spoil the Bulls’ three-game win streak?

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics have an 80.2% chance of winning at home over the Bulls. Sportsbooks show Boston as an 8.5-point favorite at TD Garden tonight.