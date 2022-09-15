Celtics sign forward Jake Layman to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics have signed free agent forward Jake Layman to a training camp contract. This is a non-guaranteed deal. Layman was selected 47th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2016 NBA Draft.

However, he was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Layman played with the Trail Blazers for his first three seasons. During his rookie 2016-17 season, in 35 appearances off the bench, the wing averaged 2.2 points per game.

While with the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls’ NBA G League affiliate, the wing averaged 17.9 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the 2016-17 season.

Plus, in the 2018-19 season, the 6’8″ forward averaged a then career-high 7.6 points per contest. In addition to averaging 3.1 rebounds per game, he also shot 59.9% from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Moreover, on February 5, 2019, in the Trail Blazers’ 118-108 loss versus the Miami Heat, Layman scored a career-high 25 points in 33 minutes played. He shot 11-for-17 (64.7%) from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from long range.

On July 8, 2019, Layman was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as part of a sign-and-trade deal. He signed a three-year, $11.5 million contract with the team.

Despite appearing in just 23 games of the 2019-20 season, the wing averaged a career-high 9.1 points per game with Minnesota. Not to mention, he shot 45.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

Last season, in 34 games, Layman averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. On April 10, 2022, in the Timberwolves’ 124-120 loss against the Chicago Bulls, the forward scored a season-high 10 points in 17 minutes of action. He finished 3-for-3 (100%) shooting from the floor and 1-for-1 (100%) from downtown.

In four seasons and 141 games played with Maryland in the NCAA, the forward averaged 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. For his senior 2015-16 season, Layman finished 19th in the Big Ten in total rebounds (189) and 11th in blocks (36).

Other players competing for a Celtics roster spot include Justin Jackson, Bruno Caboclo, Noah Vonleh, and Denzel Valentine. To add to the list, Luke Kornet is vying for a chance to make the team as well.

Two-way players JD Davison and Mfiondu Kabengele will have the opportunity to receive standard contracts next season. Of course, this depends on their performances.