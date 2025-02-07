Celtics Sign Torrey Craig On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics added free agent forward Torrey Craig off the buyout market shortly after the trade deadline Thursday afternoon, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

According to MassLive, Celtics president Brad Stevens hinted that the organization would sign a veteran wing “relatively soon,” and soon afterwards, the reigning NBA champs landed Craig.

Boston also traded fourth-year guard Jaden Springer and its 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. In addition, both teams exchanged heavily protected second-rounders.

Free agent forward Torrey Craig has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN. Craig averaged 6.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in nine games for the Bulls this season. pic.twitter.com/vyLktPKLqH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2025



A salary-dump deal involving Springer had long been anticipated for Boston. The Celtics had been operating above the luxury tax line and had a projected end-of-season tax bill of $65.6 million prior to that trade.

That was the only deal the C’s made prior to the trade deadline. With the Springer trade, the Celtics’ tax penalty dropped to $50.2 million. This move also opened two roster spots, allowing the team to sign Craig.

Craig, 34, was waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this week after the team needed to open roster spots to complete the three-way Zach LaVine trade. The undrafted wing out of USC Upstate has not played since Dec. 30 due to an ankle injury, but he was nearing a return prior to his release.

In nine games (one start) with Chicago this season, Craig averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 12.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range, and 75% at the free throw line.

Although the eight-year veteran hasn’t seen much playing time this campaign, he has an extensive playoff track record that makes him a valuable player for the Celtics’ bench rotation. He’s played in 75 playoff games since 2018, including 19 starts in stints with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Craig’s shot at least 39% from deep the last three seasons as well. Come playoff time, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla will have one more perimeter threat to use at his disposal. Boston should take full advantage of using a sharpshooter like Craig against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.