Celtics Trade Jaden Springer, 2030 Second-Round Pick to Rockets

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade fourth-year guard Jaden Springer and their 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Both teams are also exchanging heavily protected second-rounders.

Celtics Agreed To Trade Jaden Springer, 2030 Second-Rounder To The Rockets To Lower $65.6 Million Tax Penalty

A salary-dump deal involving Springer had long been expected for the defending champions. The Celtics had been operating well beyond the luxury tax line and had a projected end-of-season tax bill of $65.6 million prior to this trade.

With this latest trade, the Celtics’ tax penalty dropped to $50.2 million. This move also opens two roster spots. The Rockets are acquiring Springer with part of their $12.8 million non-tax mid-level, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Boston Celtics are trading Jaden Springer and their 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Both teams are also exchanging heavily protected second-rounders. pic.twitter.com/rhcmgvvJQo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025



NBA teams are prohibited from carrying fewer than 14 players for more than 14 days at a time. This means the Celtics will have up to two weeks to re-add one more player to a roster spot.

Although Springer’s replacement will raise the team’s tax bill a bit, the new player will only be signed to a minimum-salary contract and will have less of a cap hit than Springer.

Rockets Had Over $10 Million In Cap Space Before This Trade

Springer, 22, was selected 28th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021 NBA draft out of the University of Tennessee. He’s currently in the final season of the four-year, $10.39 million rookie-scale contract that he signed with the 76ers in August 2021.

The Sixers exercised his $4.01 million club option for this season in October 2023. However, Philadelphia traded Springer to Boston for a 2024 second-round pick in February 2024.

Trade impact: Boston/Houston Celtics Tax penalty: $65.6M to $50.2M 2 open roster spots Rockets Jaden Springer: $4M, RFA 2025 The Rockets are acquiring Springer with part of their $12.8M non-tax ML — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 5, 2025



Meanwhile, the Rockets had more than $10 million in cap space below the luxury tax line Wednesday morning.

Houston can easily afford Springer’s $4.02 million salary. The team also has an open spot on their 15-man roster, so no player will have to be waived to finalize the deal.

In 26 games off the bench this season, Springer has averaged 1.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.5 steals per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field, 31.6% from 3-point territory, and 71.4% at the free throw line.