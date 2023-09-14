Lamar Stevens is currently an unrestricted NBA free agent, and the 6-foot-6 forward is reportedly drawing interest from the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.

After the Celtics signed Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal, Boston now has 14 players with either a fully or partially guaranteed contract and one roster spot open. Minnesota also has an available roster spot.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics are tied with the Denver Nuggets to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The #Celtics are still one of the handful of teams considering to add Lamar Stevens, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Stevens had a workout last month with Boston before they signed Svi Mykhailiuk. Houston, Minnesota, and Miami are also interested in Stevens. — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) September 14, 2023

On Tuesday, Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was charged with second-degree felony assault and strangulation for assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Porter’s NBA future is in jeopardy. Therefore, the Rockets are a potential landing spot for Stevens, considering the Western Conference team has just one roster spot open.

Regarding Miami, trade negotiations are stalled with the Portland Trail Blazers for Damian Lillard. If a blockbuster deal manifests, the Heat’s trade package will likely include Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, and multiple first-round draft picks.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is receiving attention from these four teams: Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat

As part of a three-team trade in July, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, and a 2030 second-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs and sent their 2026 second-rounder to Miami.

In exchange, Cleveland received Max Strus from the Heat. The Spurs waived Stevens on July 17. Stevens, 26, would have entered the final season of the four-year, $5.88 million contract he signed with the Cavs in April 2021.

The undrafted forward made 25 starts in 62 appearances with Cleveland in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 5.3 points and career highs of 3.3 rebounds and 18.1 minutes per game.

The Heat have shown interest in free agent Lamar Stevens (@MikeAScotto). pic.twitter.com/W6q8OJM89O — Vice City Alerts (@ViceCityAlerts) September 13, 2023



Stevens also shot 44.8% from the floor, a career-best 31.6% beyond the arc, and 70.2% at the foul line. In the Cavaliers’ 105-90 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 14, 2022, the forward recorded season highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as a starter.

Cleveland went 0-2 in Stevens’ first two starts in mid-November. The Cavaliers then proceeded to win their next five straight games with the Penn State product in the starting lineup.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks, Lamar Stevens played less than nine minutes combined off the bench in Games 3 and 5. He scored two points on free throws in Game 3, and the wing knocked down a 3-pointer in Game 5.

NBA Betting Content You May Like