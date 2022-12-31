CJ McCollum makes career-high 11 3-pointers, a Pelicans franchise record

CJ McCollum made a career-high 11 3-pointers, a New Orleans Pelicans franchise record, in a 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The 10-year veteran scored a season-high 42 points, along with four rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes played.

Plus, he shot 13-of-20 (65%) from the floor and 11-of-16 (68.8%) outside the arc. During the second quarter, the Pelicans guard knocked down 3-pointers on three straight possessions in a 42-second span. Zion Williamson also ended his outing with 36 points.

Referring to multiple NBA betting sites, CJ McCollum and the Pelicans have the 10th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. A number of sportsbooks are showing better odds for Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

NEW FRANCHISE RECORD 🚨 CJ McCollum with his 11th three of the game! Up to 42 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JwQ0oRSHzr — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2022

On November 6, 2007, in the Hornets’ (now Pelicans) 118-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, forward Peja Stojakovic set the previous franchise record with 10 3s on 76.9% shooting. The Croatian baller logged 36 points, five rebounds, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

“It’s just a credit to working hard and believing in yourself and really, really taking the game seriously,” CJ McCollum said on setting a new franchise record. “Peja is obviously a legend who shot the ball extremely well. These types of nights come with preparation.”

McCollum hit his 11th 3-pointer with 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter. “When he plays with that type of force and that pace — his slow-to-fast was just really good, and he just got it going,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said.

“The basket got bigger as the game progressed. That’s how he has to play. He may not have 40 every game, but he’ll have a major impact.” This was the guard’s second 40-point contest this season.

In New Orleans’ 126-117 win versus the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 22, CJ McCollum logged 40 points, eight boards, nine assists, one steal, and two blocks in 38 minutes played. He shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) from deep.

"You know what, he has been on one." Zion on CJ McCollum's franchise-record and career-high 11 threes tonight 🤣🎯 pic.twitter.com/Oc4HIaVHqJ — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2022

Through 31 starts this season, McCollum is averaging 20.1 points and career highs of 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. To add to these statistics, he’s also posting 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% from the floor and 39.2% beyond the arc.

Are his latest records a sign of things to come? In the offseason, the guard signed a two-year, $64 million veteran contract extension with New Orleans. CJ McCollum will earn $33,333,333 in the 2024-25 season and $30,666,666 in the 2025-26 season.

According to the 31-year-old’s current contract details, he cannot be traded until March 24, 2023. Based on his performances throughout December, the front office should keep him. G.M. Trajan Langdon shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. With Williamson and McCollum healthy, the Pelicans are one of the best teams in the West.