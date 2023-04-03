Donovan Mitchell is thriving in his first season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s scoring a career-high (28.0) points per game this season and has the Cavs as a top-four team in the East. The four-time all-star scored a team-high 40 points and led the team with 40 minutes played. His 12th 40-point game of the season set a new franchise record for most 40-point games in a single season. He passed the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, LeBron James.

Mitchell also set a new franchise record by becoming the first player to ever have 40+ points in three straight games. He had 44 last Tuesday vs the Hawks, 42 on Friday vs the Knicks, and then 40 last night in the Cavs’ 115-105 win vs the Pacers. The Cavs have the chance to eclipse 50 wins for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Ohio Sports Betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+4000) to win the Finals this season.

Most 40-point games in a single season in Cavs history: (2023) Donovan Mitchell – 12

(2006) LeBron James – 10

(2010) LeBron James – 9

(2009) LeBron James – 9

(2008) LeBron James – 7 pic.twitter.com/DnJIQlNrwI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 3, 2023

Donovan Mitchell is taking the Cavaliers to playoffs for the first time since 2017-18

The Cleveland Cavaliers have missed the playoffs the past four seasons in a row, but their playoff drought is over. Donovan Mitchell has elevated the Cavs in his first season with the team and is taking them back to a place they’re very familiar with.

This is a new chapter in the history books for the Cavaliers as this will be their first playoff appearance since LeBron James left the team after the 2017-18 season. On top of that, they also have the chance to reach 50 wins for the first time since the ’17-18 season as well. Helping them do all this was the addition of Donovan Mitchell.

He spent five seasons with the Utah Jazz and then came to the Cavs via trade during the previous offseason. The Cavaliers had to give up a lot for Mitchell, but he’s proved to be well worth the trade. Cleveland is back in the playoffs and they are enjoying one of their best regular seasons in the last five years.