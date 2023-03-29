Despite a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks last night, the Cavaliers still clinched a playoff spot in the East. Taking over in the second half for the Cavs yesterday was four-time all-star Donovan Mitchell. He scored 32 of his team-high 44 points in the second half, but Cleveland lost 120-118. Last night he eclipsed the 10,000-point mark for his career and is the fourth-fastest active player to do so. It’s been a dominant first season with Cleveland for Mitchell.

The 26-year-old is in his first season with the Cavs, but he’s been etching his name in the record books all season. Mitchell exploded for 71 points earlier this season and set a new franchise record for most points in a game. On top of that, he hit the 10,000-point mark last night vs the Hawks and has been the superstar that Cleveland needed.

Donovan Mitchell is the 4th-fastest active player to reach 10K points, trailing: LeBron James (368 games)

Joel Embiid (373)

Kevin Durant (381) This is Mitchell's 410th game. pic.twitter.com/82x0y1KgR0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2023

Donovan Mitchell’s 44 points vs the Hawks put him over 10,000 for his career

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a massive offseason trade for Donovan Mitchell and it’s played out nicely for them. Mitchell has helped lead the Cavs to their first playoff berth since LeBron James’ last season in 2017-18. They’ve missed out on the playoffs for the last four seasons in a row, but are now a top-four seed in the East this year.

That’s in large part because of the brilliance of Donovan Mitchell. He’s a three-level scorer who fears no one and is one of the few players who’s had a 70+ point game. In his 44-point outburst vs the Hawks last night Mitchell reached the 10,000-point mark in his career. Mitchell is the fourth-fastest active player to reach that milestone.

His former head coach, Quin Snyder, had a front-row seat for Mitchell’s historic night and it’s something he’s seen in the past. Snyder is credited with helping develop the four-time all-star into the player he is today. He also broke J.R. Smith’s franchise record for three’s made in a season with (228) and counting. Mitchell also has the chance to break his personal record of (232) three’s made in a season.