The Atlanta Hawks stunned the Brooklyn Nets yesterday 129-127 on a game-winning shot by Trae Young. That puts them at 30-32 on the season which is eighth in the Eastern Conference. Last week to the surprise of many, Atlanta fired head coach Nate McMillan and have acted quickly in their search for a new head coach. It was announced the former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder would is getting a five-year deal to become the Atlanta Hawks’ newest head coach. 

Sources say that Snyder could make his coaching debut as soon as tomorrow vs the Washington Wizards, home at State Farm Arena. The 56 year old had formerly been the head coach of the Jazz for eight seasons from 2014-2022. He was 372-264 with the Jazz and will look to bring his winning mentality to the city of Atlanta.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2022-23 season plays out for the Hawks with a new coach as the team has playoff hopes. Georgia Sports Betting sites have the Hawks at (+12500) to win the Finals this season.

Quin Snyder has a head coaching job once again, heading to Atlanta Hawks on a five-year deal

The Atlanta Hawks have the talent to be a contender in the East, but their coaching has lacked in the time that Trae Young and John Collins have been on the team. While coaching the Jazz, Quin Sunder’s team made the playoffs in each of his last six season and made it beyond the first-round three times.

Former Utah Jazz all-star Donovan Mitchell spoke to Young privately and praised his old head coach. Mitchell said that Snyder had been an instrumental part in his own development as a player. That is why the Hawks are not waiting until next season to let Snyder coach.

Atlanta still has 21 regular season games and both parties have expressed interest in wanting to make the playoffs. The Hawks want to give him a chance to implement his strategy and game plan to the team. On top of that they want him to evaluate the talent on the roster so that they know what kind of moves they need to make in the offseason.

