Clippers’ Paul George (hamstring) upgraded to questionable vs. 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (right hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday night’s home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Luke Kennard (calf) was also downgraded to out.

Clippers coach Ty Lue is unsure whether or not George will need another practice prior to making his return. While John Wall (abdominal) remains out indefinitely, Marcus Morris (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report.

According to a fair number of NBA betting sites, the Clippers have the seventh-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are now showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies.

George has missed five games since tweaking his right hamstring in a Jan 2. matchup versus the Miami Heat. The seven-time All-Star has missed a total of 15 games this season.

Through 30 starts, the Clippers wing is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Also, he’s shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% outside the arc.

On Dec. 31, in Los Angeles’ 131-130 loss against the Indiana Pacers, George recorded a season-high 45 points in 40 minutes of action. He finished 15-of-25 (60%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-13 (53.8%) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are healthy all across the board. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. Philadelphia is 10-9 away, 21-10 as a favorite, and 27-16 overall. Not to mention, the Sixers are 8-3 in their past 10 meetings against Los Angeles. They’ve covered the spread in 11 of their previous 13 matchups versus the Clippers as well.

As for Los Angeles, the team is 3-7 in its past 10 contests. And the Clippers have won two of their last three games. The point total has gone under in 11 of their previous 13 home games against Philadelphia. Leading into this interconference showdown, the Clippers are 13-10 at home, 5-13 as underdogs, 23-22 overall.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 56% chance of defeating the Clippers away. Sportsbooks show Philadelphia as a one-point favorite. These odds could shift in the coming hours if George becomes available to play.