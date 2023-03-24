Greg McDermott, the esteemed Creighton basketball coach, has been an influential figure in the world of college basketball for over a decade. Since taking the reins in 2010, McDermott has transformed the Creighton Bluejays into a formidable force. With five appearances in the last six NCAA tournaments and a second trip to the Sweet 16 in three years, it’s no surprise that fans and analysts are curious about McDermott’s contract, salary, and net worth. Let’s delve into the details of his financial success.

Greg McDermott’s Contract and Salary

McDermott’s tenure at Creighton has been nothing short of impressive. Under his guidance, the Bluejays have become a perennial threat in the NCAA tournament, consistently showcasing their prowess on the court. This success led to McDermott signing a four-year contract extension at the beginning of 2022, further solidifying his commitment to Creighton.

For the 2022/23 season, McDermott’s salary is an impressive $2.14 million.

March Madness Incentives

Although Creighton is a private school and contract details are not made public, we can make educated guesses about McDermott’s March Madness incentives by comparing his salary to coaches in a similar pay range.

For instance, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang earns a salary of $2.1 million, with incentives that include $50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16, $100,000 for the Elite Eight, $200,000 for the Final Four, and a whopping $600,000 for a national championship.

On the other hand, UNC’s Hubert Davis earns $2.45 million, with incentives of $75,000 for the Sweet 16, $275,000 for the Elite Eight, $475,000 for the Final Four, and $675,000 for winning the National Championship.

Drawing comparisons from the incentive packages of these two coaches, we can approximate Greg McDermott’s potential incentives to be more in line with Tang’s, falling within the following range:

Sweet 16: $60,000

Elite Eight: $125,000

Final Four: $250,000

National Championship: $600,000

These numbers are purely speculative, but they offer a glimpse into the lucrative world of college basketball coaching.

Greg McDermott’s Net Worth

With a net worth estimated at $9 million, McDermott has certainly reaped the rewards of his successful coaching career. His wealth can be attributed to his consistent success on the court, the lucrative contract extensions he has received, and the various endorsements and sponsorship deals that come with being a high-profile college basketball coach.

As the Creighton Bluejays continue their march towards March Madness glory, McDermott’s financial success is a testament to the impact he has had on the program. With a proven track record of success and a solid financial future, Greg McDermott remains an integral part of the college basketball landscape. As the Bluejays soar to new heights, McDermott’s legacy will continue to grow, both on and off the court.

