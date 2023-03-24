College Basketball
Creighton Basketball Coach Greg McDermott Contract, Salary Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
Greg McDermott, the esteemed Creighton basketball coach, has been an influential figure in the world of college basketball for over a decade. Since taking the reins in 2010, McDermott has transformed the Creighton Bluejays into a formidable force. With five appearances in the last six NCAA tournaments and a second trip to the Sweet 16 in three years, it’s no surprise that fans and analysts are curious about McDermott’s contract, salary, and net worth. Let’s delve into the details of his financial success.
Greg McDermott’s Contract and Salary
McDermott’s tenure at Creighton has been nothing short of impressive. Under his guidance, the Bluejays have become a perennial threat in the NCAA tournament, consistently showcasing their prowess on the court. This success led to McDermott signing a four-year contract extension at the beginning of 2022, further solidifying his commitment to Creighton.
For the 2022/23 season, McDermott’s salary is an impressive $2.14 million.
March Madness Incentives
Although Creighton is a private school and contract details are not made public, we can make educated guesses about McDermott’s March Madness incentives by comparing his salary to coaches in a similar pay range.
For instance, Kansas State’s Jerome Tang earns a salary of $2.1 million, with incentives that include $50,000 for reaching the Sweet 16, $100,000 for the Elite Eight, $200,000 for the Final Four, and a whopping $600,000 for a national championship.
On the other hand, UNC’s Hubert Davis earns $2.45 million, with incentives of $75,000 for the Sweet 16, $275,000 for the Elite Eight, $475,000 for the Final Four, and $675,000 for winning the National Championship.
Drawing comparisons from the incentive packages of these two coaches, we can approximate Greg McDermott’s potential incentives to be more in line with Tang’s, falling within the following range:
- Sweet 16: $60,000
- Elite Eight: $125,000
- Final Four: $250,000
- National Championship: $600,000
These numbers are purely speculative, but they offer a glimpse into the lucrative world of college basketball coaching.
Greg McDermott’s Net Worth
With a net worth estimated at $9 million, McDermott has certainly reaped the rewards of his successful coaching career. His wealth can be attributed to his consistent success on the court, the lucrative contract extensions he has received, and the various endorsements and sponsorship deals that come with being a high-profile college basketball coach.
As the Creighton Bluejays continue their march towards March Madness glory, McDermott’s financial success is a testament to the impact he has had on the program. With a proven track record of success and a solid financial future, Greg McDermott remains an integral part of the college basketball landscape. As the Bluejays soar to new heights, McDermott’s legacy will continue to grow, both on and off the court.
Check Out More of Our March Madness College Gambling 2023 Guides
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Discover Top March Madness Sports Gambling Sites Reviewed.
- Best March Madness Betting Odds – In-depth Guide to the Latest March Madness Betting Odds and Lines.
- How to Gamble on March Madness – Learn all You Need to Bet on NCAA March Madness 2023.
- March Madness Picks and Predictions 2023 – Find out the Best NCAA March Madness Betting Tips.
- March Madness Bracket Predictions 2023 – NCAA March Madness Bracket Betting Guide.
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- First Round March Madness – Discover Best 1st Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- Second Round March Madness – Discover Best 2nd Round March Madness Betting Tips in 2023.
- March Madness Sweet 16 Gambling – Compare The Best March Madness Sweet Sixteen Betting Sites in 2023.
- March Madness Elite 8 Online Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Elite 8 March Madness Betting in 2023.
- March Madness Final Four Gambling – Discover The Best Sportsbooks for Final 4 March Madness Gambling in 2023.
- March Madness National Championship Winner – Compare best March Madness National Champion Odds and Picks.
- March Madness Free Bets – Discover Best Top NCAAB Betting Bonuses in 2023.
- March Madness Results 2023 – NCAA Results & Scores Betting Guide.
- March Madness Schedule 2023 – Discover All March Madness Game Times & Dates.
- Indiana Hoosiers’ Logan Duncomb and Nathan Childress enter transfer portal after March Madness run comes to an end
- EveryGame March Madness $5k Challenge: Win With Wagers
- Utah’s rookie SG Ochai Agbaji is making the most of his increased playing time with the Jazz, he’s started the last 10 games
- Best USA Sports Betting Site For March Madness Parlays
- Suns star Devin Booker hints the NBA secretly wants the Lakers to make the Playoffs as “agendas are being pushed”
-
NBA 3 days ago
Golden State Warriors’ Jordan Poole Spends Half a Million Dollars on First Date With Rapper Ice Spice
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Paul Pierce sparks fire around Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend rumors
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Could Crimson Tide Justify Firing Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats With His Huge Buyout After Brandon Miller Gun Incident?
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Jay Bilas’ March Madness Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks