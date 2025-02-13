Mavericks fans continued to make their frustrations clear on Wednesday night, with supporters chanting ‘fire Nico’ at the American Airlines Center as Dallas Kyrie Irving led an upset against the Warriors.

Kyrie Irving rescues Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks have been a shambles off the court ever since it was decided that Luka Doncic would be traded to the Lakers, but Wednesday’s win against the Warriors provided the franchise with a sense of relief.

One man who didn’t get any respite was Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, who orchestrated the Doncic trade for Anthony Davis.

Supporters chanted ‘fire Nico’ at various different stages of the game and there was even some who were escorted out of the stands for holding up signs calling for a change of management.

Despite the constant protests from fans, Kyrie Irving was able to lead the Mavericks to a huge win against the Warriors who lost their first game since signing Jimmy Butler.

Irving scored 42 points in the win and he led his team down the stretch with some crucial buckets on the way to the win.

WATCH: Kyrie Irving carries Mavericks to win

Irving didn’t address anything to do with Harrison after the game for obvious reasons, but he did thank Dallas suppotters for getting the win over the line.

“Anytime you’re in a game like tonight and you’re looking for that energy, you look into the crowd, our fans, and you could drive yourself off that or get amplified, electrified off of that energy that’s in the crowd,” Irving said after the game.

“It makes a big difference for us in in our home stadium. We got to protect it — our arena — and I feel like our fans know that. We’re obviously dealing with something unique, but at the same time we have to put our best foot forward.”

The protests from Mavericks fans are expected to continue on Thursday night, with Dallas welcoming Miami to the American Airlines Center.