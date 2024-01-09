Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard currently leads the NBA this season for the most games shooting less than 35% on 15 or more field goal attempts, with a total of eight. Donovan Mitchell (7) ranks second, followed by Jaren Jackson Jr. (6), Jalen Brunson (5), and Jaylen Brown (5).

Through 34 starts this season, Lillard is averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 35.4 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 42.8% from the field, 35.2% beyond the arc, and 91.6% at the foul line.

In Milwaukee’s 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 19, the seven-time All-NBA member recorded a season-high 40 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 35 minutes of action.

Lillard ranks 17th in the NBA in points (855) this season, 11th in assists (233), 14th in 3-pointers (103), fourth in free throws (252), ninth in offensive win shares (3.4), and 20th in minutes played (1,205).

His usage percentage (27.8%) this season is the lowest since the 2014-15 season.

Those numbers are a far cry compared to his stats last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard finished 11th in points (1,866), fifth in 3-pointers (244), sixth in free throws (510), second in offensive box plus/minus (8.3), and fifth in usage percentage (33.8%).

Moreover, Lillard is earning $45.64 million this season and is set to set to make $48.78 million in 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $176 million extension he signed with Portland in 2019.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard holds second-best odds to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year

More importantly, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game with Portland last season. His 25.1 points-per-game average this season with Milwaukee is his lowest since the 2021-22 season.

“I respect the criticism and I respect the praise. I don’t get moved off my square,” he told reporters on Monday.

However, when it comes to clutch points, Lillard is still playing better than ever in his 12th NBA season. The seven-time All-Star ranks third in total clutch points this season below Stephen Curry (113) and Mikal Bridges (86).

Lillard has 82 clutch points — which beats Trae Young (74), DeMar DeRozan (71), Nikola Jokic (71), Giannis Antetokounmpo (62), LeBron James (62), Tyrese Haliburton (60), and Kevin Durant (58).

Most Clutch PPG This Season (FG/3PT/FT): 4.6 — LeBron James (53/33/71%)

4.6 — Damian Lillard (46/38/95%)

4.5 — Steph Curry (52/50/97%)



Furthermore, the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award is an honor given to the NBA player who “best comes through for his teammates in the clutch” in the regular season. The winner receives the Jerry West Trophy.

The award debuted for the 2022-23 season. Players are voted on by a media panel via nominations from NBA head coaches. De’Aaron Fox won the first award over Jimmy Butler and DeRozan.

NBA sportsbooks are giving Damian Lillard second-best odds below Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Curry, James, and Luka Doncic.

Although Lillard has shot a lot of bricks, he still comes through in the clutch.