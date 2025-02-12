The latest Daniel Gafford injury update makes for grim reading for the Mavericks, who had hoped his early exit in their loss to Sacramento wasn’t as severe as it appeared.

Daniel Gafford Injury Update

Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford will miss at least two weeks of action after suffering a sprained knee in their one-point loss to the Kings.

Gafford featured for just 10 minutes before heading to the locker room. Dallas say he will be “re-evaluated within two weeks” so it remains unclear whether his recovery timeframe could stretch beyond that.

Gafford’s form has been spotty since the turn of February, although his 15 rebound and five assist-game at Boston helped them claim a huge scalp.

His absence will undoubtedly be felt at a time when the Mavericks have been rocked by one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, which saw fans ejected from the American Airlines Center after staging protests against the front office.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Gafford’s knee sprain means he joins a decimated Dallas frontcourt on the sidelines.

Anthony Davis’ start to life at the Mavericks could scarcely have been worse as he picked up an adductor strain on his debut, and is expected to be missing for a month.

Not only has Dallas lost their cornerstone Luka Doncic to the Lakers, but their worst fears over an injury-prone Davis have come true almost immediately.

Davis is also joined by Dereck Lively II whose right ankle fracture will keep him sidelined for at least the next two months, while Dwight Powell, Dante Exum, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin are all missing.

It leaves Dallas without a recognised center, so they will likely be forced to field two-way Kyler Kelley at five.

The Mavs play the third of a five-game home slate against a resurgent Golden State, who are looking to register three straight wins for the first time since November 2024.