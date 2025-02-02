Lakers Mavs Trade: Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Exchanged in Blockbuster

In one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, a three-team deal between the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz will involve sending Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavs.

It is the first time that two reigning All-NBA players have been traded for each other midseason, per Elias Sports Bureau.

The Mavs will also receive Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. Dallas will also send Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to L.A. Utah adds Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks (one from the Clippers and the other from the Mavs).

According to multiple reports, it was the Mavs who called the Lakers first offering Doncic a few days ago because the franchise grew frustrated with his level of conditioning and lack of discipline regarding his diet.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison told ESPN. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Conditioning Good Enough Reason To Trade Doncic?

Davis is obviously a premier talent in the league but trading a generational talent arguably before he’s even hit his prime begs the simple question of why?

Reports indicate that the Mavericks no longer believed that Doncic was the right face of the franchise long-term due to health concerns. There was concern that his weight had hit the high 260s [pounds]

Doncic had played in 22 of the Mavs’ 49 games this season, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals. He had, however, played at least 65 games in each of the last four seasons.

“This was done because the Mavericks didn’t think going forward with Luka was best for their franchise,” ESPN Insider Brian Windhorst said.

“I had a current NBA All-Star text me and say, ‘Do you know how much the Mavericks must hate Luka?’” –@WindhorstESPN on how the league is reacting to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade pic.twitter.com/Z1afOJQm17 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2025

There was no bidding war created and the list of talent deemed adequate replacement was one name long: Anthony Davis, a nine-time All-Star, five-time All-NBAer, three-time blocks leader, and a former champion.

Bear in mind that for all Davis’ accomplishments, he is seven years older than Doncic, played 36 games (out of 72) in 2020-21, 40 games in 2021-22, and 56 games in 2022-23. He is currently out of action due to a strained abdominal muscle.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have all the draft capital in the world along with talented young players. The Houston Rockets have tantalizing young prospects and would have loved a player like Doncic to be their offensive engine.

The San Antonio Spurs, currently in hot pursuit of De’Aaron Fox, surely would have been willing to put more on the line for Doncic. Harrison probably could have even reached out to the Bucks and tested their willingness to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for a player of Doncic’s caliber.

No, Harrison and the Mavs had their sights set on Davis and no one else.

Did The Mavs Overvalue The Salary Cap?

Doncic has made the All-NBA team five times, has won a scoring title, and led the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season.

With these accomplishments, Doncic would have been eligible for a five-year, $345M Super Max contract in the offseason. As a result of the trade, he is no longer eligible. He can sign a five-year, $229M extension in the summer with the Lakers.

Davis waived his trade kicker, which allows Dallas to be $628K below the luxury tax. They were $5.1M over the tax prior to the trade, per ESPN Analyst and cap expert Bobby Marks.

As things stand, Davis will slot in at power forward alongside one of Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II at center. Kyrie Irving will take over full-time starting point guard duties, Klay Thompson will occupy the other guard spot, and P.J. Washington will likely assume the small forward role.

Is that truly an upgrade worth the math?

One thing’s for sure, it’s championship or bust in Dallas.