Daniel Theis Leaves NBA For EuroLeague Team Monaco

Daniel Theis, an eight-year NBA veteran center, has committed to sign with EuroLeague team AS Monaco, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. Theis, 32, also received offers from NBA teams but was seeking a situation where he could play a larger role.

New Orleans Pelicans Traded Daniel Theis To The Oklahoma City Thunder Before Last Week’s NBA Trade Deadline

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens reportedly offered Theis more money than Monaco. Another unnamed EuroLeague club had also expressed interest and was prepared to make a significant offer. If Theis signs a multi-year contract, it will likely include an NBA opt-out clause, Urbonas adds.

This news comes nearly a week after the New Orleans Pelicans traded Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder before the NBA trade deadline.

Daniel Theis leaves the NBA for Europe and has committed to join AS Monaco despite receiving bigger EuroLeague offers and NBA opportunities, per sources. — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) February 11, 2025



The trade was essentially a cost-saving move for New Orleans. The Pelicans were $1.4 million above the luxury tax prior to the deal. They are now below it, pending whatever compensation they receive from the Thunder.

Oklahoma City then waived Theis to open up a 15th roster spot.

Theis Played Seven Seasons For The Basketball Bundesliga

Daniel Theis played seven seasons overseas for the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the top-tier level German league. He is a three-time Bundesliga champion, German Cup winner, and four-time German All-Star.

He signed his first NBA contract with the Boston Celtics in July 2017. Theis was traded to Chicago in 2021, and in addition to playing for the Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

In 38 games (nine starts) this campaign, Theis averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 16.3 minutes per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and a career-best 83.8% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-8 Theis recorded a season-high 18 points as a starter in a win against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17, and he posted a double-double off the bench in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 27.

Per Spotrac, Theis signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Pelicans in July. He previously signed a rest-of-season contract with the Clippers in November 2023.