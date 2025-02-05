Pelicans Trade Daniel Theis, 2031 Second-Round Pick to Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a trade deal on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Pelicans Agreed To Trade Daniel Theis To The Thunder After Being $1.4 Million Above The Luxury Tax

For New Orleans, the trade is a cost-saving strategy. The Pelicans were $1.4 million above the luxury tax prior to the deal. They are now below it, pending whatever compensation they receive from the Thunder.

As for the Thunder, they’ve been short-handed at the five this season. Chet Holmgren has been out since Nov. 10 with a right iliac wing fracture, while Isaiah Hartenstein has missed 20 of the team’s 48 games.

New Orleans was $1.4M above the luxury tax prior to the trade. They are now below. Theis is on an expiring $2.1M contract.



Theis, 32, played seven seasons overseas for the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the top-tier level German league. He is a three-time Bundesliga champion, German Cup winner, and four-time German All-Star.

He signed his first NBA contract with the Boston Celtics in July 2017. Theis was traded to Chicago in 2021, and in addition to playing for the Pelicans, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

In 38 games (nine starts) this campaign, Theis has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 16.3 minutes per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and a career-best 83.8% at the free throw line.

The 6-foot-8 Theis recorded a season-high 18 points as a starter in a win against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 17, and he posted a double-double off the bench in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 27.

Per Spotrac, Theis signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Pelicans in July. He previously signed a rest-of-season contract with the Clippers in November 2023.

On Monday night, Oklahoma City also acquired the Denver Nuggets’ 2030 second-round draft pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the Phoenix Suns’ 2029 second-round draft pick.

The Thunder are still in possession of five 2029 second-round picks: Their own in addition to the ones belonging to Atlanta, Boston, Houston, and Miami. Oklahoma City also owns the rights to four 2030 second-round picks: Their own, plus the Nuggets, Rockets, and Heat picks.