Thunder, Hornets Swap Future Second Round Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the Denver Nuggets’ 2030 second-round draft pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the Phoenix Suns’ 2029 second-round draft pick, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced Monday night.

This means Charlotte controlled Denver’s 2030 second-round pick and traded that to Oklahoma City for Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick, which the Thunder controlled. OKC now controls Denver’s 2030 second-round pick, and Charlotte now controls Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick.

There was already a possibility in which the Thunder would have acquired Denver’s 2030 first-round pick. The Nuggets owe Oklahoma City a top-five protected first-rounder in both 2027 and 2029.

If the Thunder hadn’t received both of those picks by 2030, they would have instead been sent Denver’s 2030 second-round selection. Now they’ll ensure they receive that second-rounder even if both first-rounders convey.

Thunder Control Five 2029 Second-Round Picks

Oklahoma City is still in possession of five 2029 second-round picks: Their own in addition to the ones belonging to Atlanta, Boston, Houston, and Miami. The Thunder now also own the rights to four 2030 second-round picks: Their own, plus the Nuggets, Rockets, and Heat picks.

The Thunder made this move after Monday night’s 125-96 blowout victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks. Oklahoma City improved to a Western Conference-best 39-9 for the season and 22-3 at home.

Meanwhile, the Hornets now possess three 2029 picks — their own, Denver’s, and now the Suns’. Charlotte swapping out that 2030 second-rounder from Denver for Phoenix’s 2029 selection ensures the team is no longer at risk of losing out on the Nuggets’ 2030 second-rounder in the event that those first-round Denver picks are protected.

The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-35 record in 47 games. They are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, having gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Following Charlotte’s 124-114 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night, the Hornets will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Bucks at Spectrum Center in North Carolina.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET.