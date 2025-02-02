Darius Garland on Second All-Star Selection: “I’m a Soldier”

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard, Darius Garland, recently spoke about his recent All-Star selection. Garland showcased a lot of confidence going as far as saying that he is a “soldier.” For context, Garland has gone through some adversity since last year, but has stayed the course and persevered. That determination has rewarded the Cavaliers guard with his second All-Star selection of his career and a renewed importance with the Cavaliers.

“I’m a soldier, for real,” Garland said when asked what he learned from that experience. “A lot of people don’t go through jaw surgeries and wired shut. You know, I couldn’t talk, couldn’t eat. I know, a lot of people that wouldn’t do that or couldn’t do that. “So, yeah, I’ll say that [was] just another bump in the road, just dealing with some adversity, just getting through it, just fighting, and finding a way to have some joy.”

Garland also gave a lot of credit to his teammates, especially when it came to recovering from his jaw injury.

“Last year, I went to Paris with the guys and that was the most fun I’ve had,” Garland said. “And I couldn’t eat none of the great food, or even talk to them. These guys bring me a lot of joy, and that was that’s why I got through it, to be honest with you. “Just keep your head up high. Keep smiling. Stay attached to your loved ones that’ve been there for you. And just get through it.”

This season is a far cry for Garland compared to last year. A year when he was the subject of trade speculation and left many wondering if he would ever reach his full potential.

Darius Garland Knew He Would Return to All-Star Form

Darius Garland’s Bounce-Back Campaign

The now two-time All-Star has been an integral part of Cleveland’s successful season. On the year, he is tallying 21.8 points, 1.1 steals, 6.8 assists per game. He is also averaging an effective field goal percentage of 59.5 percent, a career-best. Garland is also averaging a player efficiency rating of 22.2, another career-best, a true shooting percentage of 63.2 percent, and a win-share total of 5.9. This type of production has played a pivotal role in Garland returning to All-Star form. Not to mention, he and Donovan Mitchell have become one of the more dynamic backcourts in the Association. With all of this in mind, do not be surprised if Darius Garland continues to have a terrific season after the All-Star Weekend.