Last night, the Denver Nuggets punched their ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the NBA bubble. They stomped the Phoenix Suns on the road last night, 125-100 to win the series 4-2. Nikola Jokic did not win MVP of the league this season, but he’s certainly been one of the top individual performers this postseason. He has 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in a postseason for the 3rd time in his career.

In 38 minutes played last night in Game 6, Jokic had 31/10/12 along with 3 steals and 1 block. Much like the regular season, he’s been a triple-double machine. He has five of them through Denver’s first 11 playoff games and has recorded three of them against the Suns. Three of them happened in his last four games.

The Nuggets now await to play the winner of the Lakers vs Warriors series. A crucial Game 6 will be played tonight. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are trying to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

Nikola Jokic has 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a postseason for the 3rd time in his career. No other player has done this in Nuggets postseason history. pic.twitter.com/t1U8dYZlxq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 12, 2023

Denver was ready to attack from the jump yesterday and they started Game 6 extremely strong. After one quarter they led 44-26 and the Suns never recovered from that. Phoenix needed two dominant performances from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant if they wanted to force a Game 7. The duo combined for 35 points last night.

Before Game 6, Booker was averaging nearly 35 points per game in the playoffs himself. It was an off-shooting night for the young superstar. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came out of the gates hot and scored 17 first-quarter points. His assignment on defense last night was Booker, who he held to 4-13 shooting and 1-3 from deep.

The Suns were missing Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton last night. That was a gut punch to end Phoenix’s season. It’s been a tough few postseasons since they blew a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.