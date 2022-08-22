Derrick Rose is someone that could possibly be traded soon

Recent reports have come out that say Derrick Rose is somebody that could possibly be traded soon. There are some conflicting reports that say that the New York Knicks are interested in keeping Rose around, but it’s uncertain what to believe at the moment.

Derrick Rose Trade Proposal

According to Heavy.com, an NBA exec had the following to say:

“There are 29 teams that would be willing to take him,” the exec declared, saying that the 2011 MVP is “hands down” the Knicks’ best trade piece. “He’s older now obviously and whatever happened off the floor with him, (but) on the floor he has been such a pro everywhere he has gone. His contract is good he has become a very good three-point shooter, he brings energy, (and) he likes coming off the bench.” “The relationship with Thibs is there,” the exec said. “They would not consider moving him unless he asked for it.”

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Knicks might not want to trade Rose a few weeks ago, but it’s still uncertain about what’s going to happen:

“I don’t think the two sides are close. I don’t think they have been close. We’ll see what happens as the urgency of training camp looms. The Jazz want what they want, which is picks out of this deal, and they want young guys on short or rookie contracts. By definition, that means Toppin, Grimes and Quickley. They’re good young players, and the Knicks want to protect those guys. The Knicks don’t necessarily want to put in their young guys. They want to try to unload some undesirable contracts. The Knicks don’t want to unload Derrick Rose He’s long been a favorite of Tom Thibodeau. I know the Knicks want to hang onto him and Grimes. Those guys are priorities.”

Will Derrick Rose Be Traded?

If the New York Knicks do end up acquiring Donovan Mitchell, there is a good chance that they do decide to move on from Derrick Rose. At the end of the day, he can still be a serviceable backup point guard, so it wouldn’t be too crazy if the Knicks do decide to keep him, even if they did get Mitchell.