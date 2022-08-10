Details of LeBron James talk with Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka

LeBron James recently had a discussion with Darvin Ham, Rob Pelinka, and his agent, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul. Reports say that the meeting was mostly focused on a new contract for LeBron.

On top of those contract discussions, there were also some talks about being better than they were a season ago. The Lakers were arguably the most disappointing team in all of basketball last season and are now looking to make some noise with their first-year head coach, Darvin Ham.

LeBron James Lakers Meeting

“James and his agent Rich Paul — CEO of Klutch Sports — met with Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham last week. The 37-year-old is approaching his 20th season in the league. He is due for a two-year, $97.1 million extension. And while contract dialogue was broached, the majority of the hour-long meeting was about expressing concerns, and hearing out strategies and opinions to assure there wouldn’t be a repeat of last season’s epic failure, league sources told Yahoo Sports.” “Ham agreed with James and reiterated that his main objectives are to hold everyone accountable and foster an atmosphere of selflessness, sources said. He voiced that defensive tenacity needs to be picked up all across the roster and also forewarned that players would have to play new roles and if he sensed reluctance, he wouldn’t hesitate to remove them from the game, sources said.”

Will LeBron James Stay With Los Angeles?

It seems likely right now that LeBron James is going to stay in Los Angeles with the Lakers. He could decide to go back to Cleveland and finish his career there, but Cleveland likely isn’t going to make a huge deal to get him back considering that they have a decent young core right now and probably don’t want to ruin that.

It’s going to be interesting to see where he does end up, but all signs are pointing to him staying in Los Angeles right now.