Devin Booker is now the Suns’ all-time leading scorer in franchise history

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

February 04, 2025

Devin Booker Suns pic

On Wednesday evening, the Suns played their second straight game against Portland on the road. Phoenix lost 128-107 on Saturday. Devin Booker led the team with 34 points against the Trail Blazers on February 3. 

The Suns lost 121-119 to the Blazers, but franchise history was made. Midway through the third quarter, Devin Booker made a three-pointer for Phoenix, something he’s done hundreds of times in his career. However, this three-pointer was special. The 28-year-old surpassed Walter Davis’ scoring record. Booker’s 15,678 points and counting are a new franchise record.

Devin Booker is now the Suns’ all-time leading scorer


With the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Devin Booker out of Kentucky. In an era where star players are regularly traded, Booker has remained loyal to the Suns. All 10 of his professional seasons have been with Phoenix. He is a four-time all-star and has two All-NBA selections. Devin Booker has been a consistent offensive weapon throughout his career with the Suns. Over 10 seasons, Booker averages (24.4) points per game.

In 2024-25, he is averaging (26.1) points, (4.0) rebounds, (6.1) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. It took Devin Booker 642 career games to become Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer. Walter Davis’ previous franchise record was set in 766 games and 359 starts from 1977 to 1988. Devin Booker now owns that piece of franchise history and will continue to add to that number. He’s only 28 years old in his 10th professional season.

After the game on Monday night, Devin Booker thanked the Suns for drafting him and never giving up. While Booker has been with Phoenix, the team has reached low points, including a 19-63 record in 2018-19. During the 2021 postseason, Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Bucks. In 10 seasons, the Suns have made the playoffs four times with Devin Booker. All four appearances have been since 2020-21. At 25-24, the Suns are currently 10th in the West with 33 games left in the regular season.