Does A Knicks Donovan Mitchell Trade Make Sense?

New reports are suggesting that the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are talking about a Donovan Mitchell deal once again. These reports came out about a month ago, but then died down as New York wasn’t willing to give Utah what they were looking for.

If the Knicks can somehow make a move for Donovan Mitchell, they could be a team to watch out for next season. Although they likely aren’t going to make too much noise even if they do add him, they’re certainly going to be much better than they have been throughout the past few years.

Knicks and Jazz Donovan Mitchell Trade

According to Shams Charania, the Knicks, Hornets, and Wizards are among the teams interested in Mitchell:

“There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also among the teams pursuing Mitchell, those sources said. Throughout trade talks, the Knicks have made their interest in Mitchell abundantly clear, one source with knowledge of the situation said. The Knicks and Jazz seriously discussed a Mitchell trade during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League in mid-July, but talks stalled out and led to nearly a month of inactivity between the sides. Now, with training camp just over one month away, the sides have re-ignited talks. Hurdles toward a deal remain. Utah has set a high price threshold for Mitchell, who so far is believed to be comfortable with either outcome of staying with the Jazz or being traded elsewhere, sources said. Mitchell, 25, has made three consecutive All-Star appearances and has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds over his five NBA seasons.”

Knicks Need Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have been looking for a superstar in the City for the past few years. If they can find a way to add a guy like Donovan Mitchell, this team is going to be much better than they would be if they don’t.

There should be no reason why New York doesn’t go out and add him, unless the asking price is just way too much in their opinion.